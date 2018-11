Large Swath Of Malibu Without Power Monday Due to Woolsey Fire RepairsThousands of customers were without electricity in portions of Malibu Monday as utility workers repair damaged infrastructure caused by the devastating Woolsey Fire.

Woolsey Fire First Responders, Borderline Victims To Be Honored During Rams-ChiefsLighting the Coliseum torch will be the wife and son of Sgt. Ron Helus, one of the 12 victims of the Borderline shooting.

LA County Sheriff's Deputy In Special Victims Unit Arrested On Suspicion Of Raping Teen GirlAn L.A. County Sheriff's detective who was investigating a sex crime case against a 14-year-old girl has been accused of raping the teen.

Snoop Dogg Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of FameSnoop Dogg, one of the pioneers of West Coast rap, marked his territory Monday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

VIDEO: Flower Vendor Claims Riverside County Sheriff Used Excessive Force During ArrestA flower vendor has filed a lawsuit against the Riverside Co. Sheriff's Dept. after the woman claimed she was brutally taken into custody.

Police Pursuit Ends Dramatically When Suspect Spins Out In South LAA dangerous chase involving a stolen SUV came to a dramatic but peaceful end Monday afternoon when the suspect lost control of the vehicle.