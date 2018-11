Search For Machete AttackerA thief armed with a machete is on the loose tonight after a bloody attack in Chino Hills. Nicole Comstock reports.

Woman Survives Borderline Bar Massacre, Then Family's Home Goes Up In Flames Following DayFrom bullets to flames, a woman survived two unthinkable tragedies barely 24 hours apart.

Democrat Katie Porter Wins 45th Congressional RaceDemocrat Katie Porter was declared winner of the 45th congressional district seat, beating incumbent Mimi Walters. Orange County reporter Stacey Butler reports.

Assistance Center Opens In Thousand Oaks For Fire VictimsAn assistance center is available for those impacted by the Southern California fires with services that include grants, clothing, housing support, counseling, and insurance information.

Confusion for Malibu Returnees After FireAs evacuation orders are being lifted for the first time since the Woolsey Fire, some people are being allowed back in their homes in Malibu tonight but others are being kept out. Crystal Cruz reports.

Death Toll Reaches 63 In California's Camp Fire, While 631 Unaccounted ForAuthorities said late Thursday the death toll from the Camp Fire has risen to 63, bringing the statewide count to 66.