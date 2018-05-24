STEAM Sundays: What Does It Take To Become A U.S.A.F. Thunderbird?Maj. Branden Felker is a fighter pilot and a showman. But what does it take to become a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird? Chris Holmstrom reports.
STEAM Sundays: The Path To A Nobel PrizeFrances Arnold, Ph.D. is a Nobel laureate in chemistry. But her path to a Nobel prize has been filled with twists, turns, and set-backs. Amber Lee reports.
STEAM Sundays: Squirrel GazerHave you ever wondered what makes squirrels so smart at storing food for months? Amber Lee reports.