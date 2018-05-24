Categories: News, Local News, KCALTV, Sponsored Content STEAM, Top Story
STEAM Sundays: What Does It Take To Become A U.S.A.F. Thunderbird?
Maj. Branden Felker is a fighter pilot and a showman. But what does it take to become a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird? Chris Holmstrom reports.

