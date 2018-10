Thousands Lace Up To Participate In Making Strides: OC WalkThousands are lacing up their shoes and walking to beat breast cancer in Orange County Sunday morning. Crystal Cruz reports.

Crowds Head To Pasadena For Dodgers' World Series Fan GearAs the Dodgers head to Boston, fans are heading out Sunday to get their World Series gear. Laurie Perez reports.

Politicon Has Liberals And Conservatives Talking Politics -- And Keeping Fights To A MinimumThe main event today -- a panel discussion with two people who loathe President Trump, namely lawyer Michael Avenatti and comedian Kathy Griffin. Adrianna Weingold reports.

Dodger Fans Go Wild Watching NLCS Game 7The drama wasn't just happening on the field in Milwaukee. Fans back in Pasadena at Barney's Beanery were literally hanging on every pitch. Cristy Fajardo reports.

What Dodgers Fans Lacked In Quantity At Miller Park, They Made Up In QualityThere might not have been many Dodgers fans on enemy turf in Milwaukee but KCAL9's Dave Lopez reports the Dodgers faithful were loud and boisterous.

Dodgers Back To World Series!WATCH: CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill interviews Dodger players celebrating the team's return to the World Series for a second straight season after defeating the Brewers 5-1 in Game 7 of the NLCS in Milwaukee. The Dodgers will face the Red Sox.