1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting Outside Glendale RestaurantOne person was killed and another person injured in a shooting outside a restaurant in Glendale on Saturday, police said.

Search For Missing Woman In SunlandA multi-city search tonight for a young woman who disappeared four days ago. 22-year-old Sahara Eve Von Fisher was last seen Tuesday in Sunland.

Local Man Talks About A Close Call After Being Struck By LightningThe Temecula man had gone out in the storm to cover the window of his truck when he got the -- literal and figurative -- shock of a lifetime.

'Botox Bandit': Police Looking For Woman Who Allegedly Skipped Out On $5K Cosmetic BillThe hunt is on for the "Botox Bandit" after a business in Studio City says a woman got $5,000 worth of cosmetic procedures and took off without paying.

Woman, 90, Tied Up During Granada Hills Home InvasionThe woman was hurt during the robbery and had to be hospitalized. Three male suspects are at large.

Mediation Fails Between LAUSD, Teachers Union; Potential Strike LoomsA third day of mediation efforts between the Los Angeles Unified School District and its teachers' union failed to produce a labor agreement.

Thousands Without Power After Thunderstorms Hit Southland; Lightning Blamed For FiresThousands of Los Angeles area residents were without power after a thunderstorm with lightning dumped nearly four-tenths of an inch of rain.

Girl, 6, Shot In South Los AngelesThe girl was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

LA Passes Ordinance Requiring City Contractors To Disclose NRA TiesThe motion does not ban NRA-linked contractors from doing business with the city, however.

VIDEO: Girl Brought To Tears After Hearing For The First TimeAn 11-year-old girl was overcome with emotion as she heard clearly for the first time thanks to her new implant.