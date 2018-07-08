STEAM Sundays: Clinical Embryologist

STEAM Sundays: Clinical EmbryologistA local women is helping couples reach their dreams of becoming parents. Amber Lee reports.
STEAM Sundays: In Business For Over 100 Years, 'First Family Of Firework Displays' Share What It Takes“We are the first family of fireworks. Our family has been in business for over 100 years,” said Jim Souza, president of Pyro-Spectaculars by Souza. Craig Herrera reports.
STEAM Sundays: West Coast CustomsThere is nothing on the road that they can't build. Amber Lee visited West Coast Customs in Burbank where math, engineering and artistry come together to create one-of-a-kind cars for some of the entertainment industry's biggest names.