New Kaiser Med School In Pasadena To Offer Free Tuition To All StudentsThe new school will begin classes in the summer of 2020.

South LA Man Shot And Killed In Possible Gang InitiationA hard-working LAUSD worker was found dead in his car. His family says he was killed by a man trying to earn his way into a gang. Donte Jones' family says he was killed as part of a gang initiation in South LA. Tonight they are asking for help in finding his killer and so is the LAPD. Crystal Cruz reports.

Worker Killed By Exploding Tire At John Wayne AirportThe bizarre accident happened in a workshop near Gate 3 at the airport at about 11:30 a.m. as two workers were repairing the giant tire on a jet bridge, the walkway that connects the terminal to the plane. One worker was fatally injured, but the second refused medical attention.

Man Fatally Shot Inside Carson Strip ClubHe had been found in the parking lot of Sky Exotic Cabaret, and authorities say the shooting happened inside the club.

Suspect Caught In 1973 Newport Beach Murder Of 11-Year-Old Girl Thanks To DNA EvidenceIn July 1973, Linda Ann O’Keefe disappeared while walking home from summer school. The following day, she was found strangled to death in Back Bay.

'Who Does This?': Emaciated German Shepherd Puppy Left At Riverside Animal Shelter An 8-month-old German Shepherd is getting the nourishment he needs after someone left him clinging to life in the overnight drop box at the Riverside County Animal Shelter.

Police: Dad Slapped 12-Year-Old Who He Said Bullied His Stepdaughter On Valentine's DayA Texas man is under arrest for allegedly slapping a 12-year-old boy who he said bullied his stepdaughter, police said.

VIDEO: Man Tries To Kidnap, Rape Teen In Horrific Attack In El MontePolice Tuesday released a composite sketch of a man suspected of trying to kidnap and rape an 18-year-old woman in El Monte.

CBS News: Police Arranging For Arrest Of 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett In Alleged AttackPolice are expected to arrest "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in a criminal investigation into an alleged attack on the actor last month, CBS News reported Wednesday night.

Gov. Newsom Reacts To CBSLA's Kimberly Long InvestigationA Corona mother went to prison for a murder she says she didn't commit. Now Gov. Newsom may be getting involved in her case. Randy Paige just talked to the governor about Kimberly Long's case.