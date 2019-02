Help A Toy Unicorn Find Its Way HomeA girl left her toy unicorn in a beekeeper's truck while warming up with her family during a snowstorm along the Grapevine and we need your help to reunite the stuffed animal with its owner. If you know who the magical creature belongs to, let us know!

Triple Shooting Under Investigation In Porter RanchThree people were found dead inside a Porter Ranch home after a reported shooting Monday afternoon, police say.

National Emergency Declaration Protest In Downtown LAWhile most people are observing Presidents Day, activists took to the streets to protest President Trump's national emergency declaration. Dave Lopez reports.

Pursuit Ends In Deadly CrashA police pursuit ended with a deadly, fiery crash and an innocent driver was killed. Michele Gile reports.

Snow Leaves Hundreds Of Cars Stuck On Highway 38 Near Big BearHundreds of drivers got trapped on Highway 38 overnight Sunday near Big Bear due to slick, icy conditions. Lesley Marin reports.

5 Freeway Through Grapevine Fully ReopensCrews Monday morning fully cleared the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine after it was shut down Sunday night, leaving thousands of drivers stranded.