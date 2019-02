Investigation: 2 Men Have Died In The Apartment Of A Democratic Fundraiser But He Calls Our Reporter 'An A--hole'Ed Buck did not want to discuss how two young black men ended up dying in his apartment. David Goldstein reports.

Storm Prompts Road Closures In Laguna BeachJust as Laguna Canyon Road re-opened Thursday night, more rain soaked Highway 133, flooding the two-lane road and slowing down drivers again. The road connecting Laguna Beach to the 405 Freeway and the Route 73 was shut down for hours.

Recent Storms Part Of What Meteorologists Call 'The Pineapple Express'Lots of warm weather and a lot of rain adds up to what meteorologists call the Pineapple Express. Rachel Kim talks to one weather expert to find out what causes it and if we're due for more.

Trump Vows To Declare National Emergency; Congress Passes Bill Averting ShutdownThe House has voted to pass a compromise bill on border security hours after the Senate overwhelmingly approved it, averting a second government shutdown in two months. The White House says President Trump will sign the bill and declare a national emergency to bolster border security beyond the funding provided in the bill.

Lake Elsinore Homeowners Can Only Watch As Homes, Foundations Crumble Into Swollen CreekMore than eight inches of rain and mud and debris proved to be too much for at least one home and several foundations in Lake Elsinore. KCAL9's Jeff Nguyen spoke to frustrated homeowners who did not want to hear more rain is on the way.

Fact Or Fiction: 'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Accused Of Orchestrating AttackMore than two weeks after "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was viciously attacked in Chicago by Trump supporters, sources say the "Empire" actor and non-cooperating witnesses “potentially staged the attack."