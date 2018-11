Downey Man Carried 70-Pound Cancerous Tumor Around For Years Before Realizing The Cause Of The GrowthIt looked like a beer belly, but it was actually far more ominous.

Disney Shares First Look At Live-Action 'The Lion King' In New Teaser TrailerSimba is back in the first trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of 'The Lion King', and so is James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

1 Dead, 7 Hurt In Crash In Redondo BeachSeveral vehicles were involved in a crash in Redondo Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Torrance Boulevard.

Teen Arrested In Double-Murder Of 2 Sisters In WestchesterThe shooting suspect was the boyfriend of one the victims, police said. A second juvenile was in custody on suspicion of being an accessory to the killing.

LA Jury Awards Woman $3.8M In Stage-Diving Suit Against SkrillexThe woman claims she suffered a stroke days after the DJ leapt off the stage and onto her during a performance at the Belasco Theater in downtown L.A.

Driver Killed By Concrete Chunk Likely Thrown From Highway OverpassA driver was killed Tuesday when a chunk of concrete, likely thrown from a highway overpass, crashed through his windshield and hit him in the face, police say.

Family Speaks Out About 2 Sisters Murdered In Westchester ApartmentA double murder mystery in Westchester. Two sisters shot. Their apartment set on fire. Crystal Cruz spoke to the victims' family.

Trump Threatens To Close US-Mexico BorderSpeaking on Thanksgiving day, Mr. Trump also said he has given the thousands of active-duty troops he sent to the border the "OK" to use lethal force against migrants "if they have to."

Daughter Hits Mother With Car And Flees In Beverly Hills: PoliceA woman allegedly struck her mother with a car during an argument, dragging her along Beverly Hills' North Canon Drive, police said.

One Killed, 4 Hurt In Fiery Big Rig Collision On 405 Freeway In Costa MesaThe cause of the crash is under investigation.