Jackie And Shadow's Second Bald Eagle Egg Expected To Hatch Soon At Big Bear LakeBald Eagle couple Jackie and Shadow welcomed one eaglet earlier this month, and the second egg is expected to hatch soon.

44 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Students No Longer Required to Mask Up in Class for First Time in Nearly Two YearsRetroactive to March 12, California students are no longer required to wear masks while in class. The decision was met with both support and concern from parents and students alike across Southern California. Some districts like LAUSD did not adopt the change. Kara Finnstrom reports.

2 hours ago

LA Motorcycle Club Stands Up For Abused ChildrenA Los Angeles motorcycle club is standing up for abused children. Amy Johnson reports.

2 hours ago

Students and Parents React to Lifting of Mask Mandates at Schools Across CaliforniaMonday marked the beginning of yet another new period in the coronavirus pandemic, as children across California were able to remove their masks while in class for the first time in nearly two years. The highly divisive topic was met with joy from some families, but garnered concern from others.

2 hours ago

Health Professional Offers Advice on How to Ease Kids into Changing Mask MandateAs children all over California are able to remove their masks while in class Monday, for the first time in nearly two years, experts suggest these sudden changes could be jarring. Dr. Lisa Hoang with Providence Mission Hospital joined the studio to discuss how to make the process easier.

2 hours ago

Man Fatally Shot By LASD Deputies In PalmdaleA Palmdale man was fatally shot by LASD Deputies Sunday evening after he rammed into their patrol vehicles several times as he attempted to flee from the area, where they were conducting an investigation into a domestic violence incident.They later learned he was unrelated to their primary investigation.

3 hours ago

Street Takeover Draws Big Crowd In ComptonA street takeover in Compton Sunday night drew a big crowd.

3 hours ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (March 14 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

4 hours ago

$50K Reward Offered for Information in Fatal Shooting of Michael McGarry in Nov. 2020LAPD authorities have offered a $50,000 reward to the public for information that may help them solve a homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of Michael McGarry in Nov. 2020.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (March 14)A high of 70 for the beaches and 82 for the valleys Monday.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

How To Deal With the Impacts Of Daylight Saving TimeDr. Kendra Becker, Kaiser Permanente sleep medicine specialist, speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about the impact of daylight saving time.

7 hours ago

Man Carrying Baby Son Tackled By LAPD Officers During Foot ChaseLos Angeles police have released video of a man who was tackled by officers while carrying his infant son last month following a pursuit and foot chase. The baby suffered a skull fracture during the ordeal.

7 hours ago

Stolen Truck Slams Into Power Poles, Knocks Out Electricity In Studio CityA stolen pickup truck slammed into two utility poles in Studio City early Monday morning, knocking out power to hundreds of residents.

7 hours ago

Increased Relief Efforts Underway For Ukrainian FamiliesEastern Europeans remain conflicted as the war continues to rage in their homeland, as Los Angeles locals continue to ramp up relief efforts for Ukrainians attempting to flee the war-torn country.

13 hours ago

Authorities Seeking Assistance In Locating Two At-Risk Missing ChildrenRaul and Elias Perez were last seen at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon during a supervised visit with their birth mother, Trina Garcia. California Highway Patrol and Riverside Police Department officials were seeking public assistance in locating the two missing boys who are considered to be at risk.

13 hours ago

Two People Trapped Following Two-Car Collision In Shadow HillsTwo people in two separate vehicles were trapped after the two cars collided in Shadow Hills on Sunday evening. Both occupants were extricated from their vehicles and transported for medical treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

14 hours ago

100 LAFD Units, Multiple Water-Dropping Aircraft Battle Hansen Fire in Lakeview TerraceNearly 100 LAFD units, joined by two hand crews from LACFD and multiple aircraft support teams were battling a brush fire near the Hansen Dam Recreational Area Sunday, labeled as the "Hansen Fire."

14 hours ago

15 hours ago

Condo Ceiling Collapses In Port HuenemePart of a three-story condo ceiling came down on Sunday in Port Hueneme. Ventura County Fire Department said there was no structural damage to the building and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

15 hours ago

Patio Of Apartment Building In Monterey Park CollapsesA scary moment for residents of an apartment building in Monterey Park when the building's patio suddenly collapsed onto a carport. Fortunately there were no injuries.

15 hours ago

Local Couple Offering Support for Ukrainian RefugeesYury and Irene Gampel, working with EmbraceUSA.org, spoke with CBS reporters Sunday to discuss the efforts they've made in recent weeks to offer relief to Ukrainian refugees suffering from the current War in their homeland.

15 hours ago