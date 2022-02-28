Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Feb. 28)A high of 80 for the beaches and 85 for the valleys Monday.

29 minutes ago

Mourners Remember Motorcycle-Loving Father Who Was Gunned Down In Long BeachMiguel Rodriguez was shot to death in the parking lot of a hardware store last Tuesday. Suzanne Marques reports.

46 minutes ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Feb. 28 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

50 minutes ago

New Report Details Economic Impact Of COVID On The Black CommunityDeja Thomas, a manager for the UCLA Care Program, speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about a new economic report which details the impact of COVID-19 on the Black community.

2 hours ago

Ukraine Seeks 'Immediate Ceasefire' In First Direct Talks With Russia As Onslaught ContinuesUkrainian and Russian delegates sat down Monday for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days earlier.

2 hours ago

SoCal Record Label Looks To Create The Next MotownNo Idea Music Group, a new independent Los Angeles record label, is hoping to create the next Motown on the West Coast.

2 hours ago

Crews Battle House Fire In Sherman OaksA large fire broke out at a home in Sherman Oaks Monday morning.

3 hours ago

Man Shot, Killed While Driving In North HollywoodA man behind the wheel of a car was killed in a drive-by shooting on a North Hollywood street early Monday morning.

3 hours ago

Bel-Air Megamansion Goes Up For AuctionA Bel-Air megamansion is going up for auction at a listing of $295 million.

3 hours ago

Expert Provides Tips On Getting Through Tax SeasonJackson Hewitt chief tax information officer Mark Steber speaks to CBS2 News This Morning with tips on how to approach tax season.

3 hours ago

Massive Fire Tears Through Pallet Yard In RubidouxA raging four-alarm fire torched a pallet yard in Rubidoux Sunday evening, destroying multiple buildings, cars, utility poles and trees in the process.

3 hours ago

Friends, Family Gather To Remember Father Killed in Long Beach Shooting TuesdayMiguel Rodriguez was fatally shot Tuesday while stopping at a hardware store after working. Friends and family gathered to remember the father and friend Sunday at a prayer vigil in Long Beach, many riding their motorcycles - one of Rodriguez's passions.

9 hours ago

War in Ukraine: Russian Ruble Drops 26% as Countries Block Russian Banks from SWIFT Banking SystemPart of the vast list of sanctions announced for Russia and their President Vladimir Putin included blocking Russia's central banks from the global SWIFT Banking System, causing a drastic drop in the worth of the Russian Ruble, the Eastern European country's currency.

10 hours ago

Squid Game, CODA, King Richard and More Take Home Top Honors At SAG AwardsThe film and television industry's top productions were awarded at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday, with shows like 'Squid Game,' 'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' taking home the top awards while films like 'CODA' and 'King Richard' did the same after success on the silver screen.

10 hours ago

War in Ukraine: Over 350 Ukrainians Are Reported to Have Been Killed, 14 of Which are ChildrenAs the battle continues in Ukraine, country officials have disclosed that over 350 citizens have died as a result of the ongoing fight due to invading Russian forces. Of those, 14 are said to be children. With the toll growing higher daily on both sides, delegates from both Ukraine and Russia are scheduled to meet in Belarus in the early hours of Monday morning in Eastern Europe.

10 hours ago

War in Ukraine: Delegations from Ukraine and Russia are Scheduled to Meet in BelarusWith the fifth day of fighting looming, delegates from both Ukraine and Russia are scheduled to meet in Belarus Monday morning in Eastern Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear that he will not bow down to Russia and give up any territory.

10 hours ago

Riverside County Firefighters Battle Greater Alarm Fire at Rubidoux Pallet YardThousands of pallets caught fire Sunday at a massive Greater Alarm fire at MTZ Pallet Solutions in Rubidoux. Riverside County Fire Department crews were on hand attempting to control the blaze before a wind advisory went into affect at 2 a.m. in the area.

11 hours ago

Greater Alarm Fire Blows Through Riverside Pallet YardA massive blaze at a pallet yard in Rubidoux required a huge response from Riverside County firefighters on Sunday evening, as high-powered winds pushed the blaze across the yard, catching vehicles, electrical poles and hundreds of pallets as it moved.

11 hours ago

String of Fires Has Venice Residents WorriedAfter a string of fires in recent weeks, including one trash fire that nearly took out several homes, Venice residents are calling for a change from city officials before things get out of hand.

11 hours ago

Car Plunges Into West Hills HomeA car crashed into a West Hills home on Sunday evening at Lull street just east of Fallbrook street.

12 hours ago

Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach to be Demolish in MayThe Gerald Desmond Bridge, decommissioned since late 2020, is set for demolition beginning in May. Traffic in the area will not be affected as a new bridge has already been instituted in its place.

12 hours ago

Humanitarian Chef José Andrés Feeding Thousands At Poland-Ukrainian BorderAndrés non-profit organization called "World Central Kitchen" is known for providing hot meals during tough times for people in need. Now, Andrés and his organization are serving up food to refugees in Poland, Romania and the Spanish American chef says even inside Ukraine.

12 hours ago

Cold Case: Investigation Still Ongoing Six Years After Mother and Son Shot in Driveway in CarsonAuthorities are still searching for answers in a six-year-old cold case that occurred in Carson, when a mother and son were fatally shot in their Carson driveway. The city's $25,000 reward still stands.

12 hours ago

Authorities Searching for Suspect Wanted in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Van NuysA 50-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, when an unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian on Sepulveda Boulevard. Authorities are now searching for the suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

13 hours ago