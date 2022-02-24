CBSLA: The Rundown (Feb. 24 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

27 minutes ago

The Importance Of The Black Barbershop In Our HistoryA look at the important role the Black barbershop has played in serving our communities throughout our history. DeMarco Morgan reports.

53 minutes ago

LA County Gas Prices Continue To Hit Record Levels; Oil Prices Spike After Russian Invasion Of UkraineGas prices in Los Angeles and Orange counties hit record highs again Thursday and show no signs of tapering off any time soon as the Russian invasion of Ukraine could hike prices even more in the coming weeks. Tina Patel reports.

1 hour ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Feb. 24)A high of 61 for the beaches and 64 for the valleys Thursday.

1 hour ago

Ukrainian Consul General Talks About Russian InvasionDmytro Kushneruk, consul general of Ukraine in San Francisco, speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about the Russian invasion.

2 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Has Launched 'Full-Scale Invasion'Russia has launched a full scale attack on Ukraine, with President Biden accusing Russian leader Vladimir Putin of personally choosing to carry out "a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

4 hours ago

CHP Helicopter Continues To Spotlight Fleeing SuspectThe pursuit has continued into Laguna Hills.

9 hours ago

Driver Continues Southbound I-5 Going Over 100 MphThe driver can be seen weaving in and out of lanes while driving at high speeds.

9 hours ago

Driver Leads CHP On Pursuit In Orange CountyThe driver of the black Audi reached speeds of 110 miles per hour Wednesday night.

9 hours ago

Dodger Fans Sues LAPD For Use Of Excessive Force During World Series CelebrationsLaurie Perez reports from crypto.com ARENA where in 2020, LAPD fired projectiles into crowds celebrating the Dodgers 2020 World Series win. One fan was struck in the eye, and is now suing the department.

10 hours ago

Look At This: The Port Of Long BeachSky9's Desmond Shaw takes a look at the Port of Long Beach, the busiest port in all of the western hemisphere.

10 hours ago

Cold Weather Alert Issued For Parts Of LA CountyThe Los Angeles County Health Officer is issued a Cold Weather Alert Wednesday as wind chill temperatures are expected to drop to below 32 degrees in some areas.

11 hours ago

Rialto School District Addresses Alleged Sexual Assaults On High School CampusTwo assistant principals at Carter High School in Rialto have been charged with felony child abuse for failing to report sexual assaults committed by a student against three other students, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

11 hours ago

LA County To Allow Establishments To Make Indoor Masking Optional Beginning FridayThe Los Angeles County Department Of Public Health is modifying the Health Officer Order to allow establishments, businesses, and venues verifying vaccination status to offer optional masking for fully vaccinated individuals. The modified Health Officer Order will go into effect at 12:01am on Friday, February 25.

11 hours ago

Russia Begins Invasion Into UkraineTom Wait reports the latest on the Russian invasion and speaks to the Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk.

11 hours ago

STEAM: Meet Stephen Powers, An Immersive Entertainment EntrepreneurCofounder of Wisdome Immersive Art Park near downtown LA, Powers makes his living creating surreal walk through experiences.

13 hours ago

Massive Fire Bursts Out At Historic ‘Poor Farm’ In DowneyThe Downey Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department are attempting to battle a massive fire at the historic “Poor Farm” in Downey.

14 hours ago

Fire Burning Former LA County Poor FarmThe fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Downey.

14 hours ago

Sefer Torah Found On LA StreetRachel Kim reports on a discarded Torah, discovered by a man Saturday on the sidewalk in the Pico-Union of LA, and how he and a friend are hoping to find the Torah's home.

14 hours ago

Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Shot 16-Year-Old In South Los AngelesPolice sought the public's help Wednesday to identify a man who fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in South Los Angeles.

14 hours ago

2 Carter High School Assistant Principals Fail To Report Sexual Assaults, Charged With Child AbuseDavid Shenhan Yang, 38, and Natasha Harris, 37, were arrested Wednesday at Carter High School, just one day after Rialto police revealed the investigation into reports of sexual assault that had occurred on the campus.

14 hours ago

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Feb. 23 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

14 hours ago

Fire Crews Make Headway On Greater Alarm Fire At Koreatown Apartment BuildingSky2's Desmond Shaw reports that firefighters made significant progress on a greater alarm fire at a Koreatown apartment building.

15 hours ago

LAFD Battling Greater Alarm Fire In Koreatown Apartment BuildingSky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of a greater alarm fire in Koreatown.

15 hours ago