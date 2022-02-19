Multiple Arrests Made After Authorities Break Up Sideshow in Beverly HillsOver 100 cars and even more people were on hand at a sideshow in Beverly Hills Friday evening when authorities arrived to break up the illegal gathering. Multiple arrests were reportedly made following the event.

19 minutes ago

One Man Killed in Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision On 710 FWY In BellA multi-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and at least two cars resulted in one death on Saturday. CHP officials issued a Sigalert for all southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway as they investigated, where one person was said to potentially be lodged under one of the vehicles.

35 minutes ago

SoCal Gas Prices Continue To Rise, Reach Record High For 14th Time In 16 DaysThere is no question that gas prices are continuing to tick upwards. The price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose for the 14th time in 16 days.

1 hour ago

LA Convention Center Hosts 23rd Black College ExpoThe 23rd Annual Black College Expo was held at the L.A. Convention Center Saturday, where hundreds of college hopefuls, or transfer students, gain admission to a Historically Black College or University.

1 hour ago

What's Happening with the Crisis in Ukraine? A History Professor ExplainsAndrew Jenks, a history professor at Cal State University Long Beach joined the studio to discuss the current dilemma that has the entire world on edge - Russia's threat to invade Ukraine - and what it means here in California.

1 hour ago

Man Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On 405 FreewayOne man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway Saturday. The incident involved a semi-truck and at least three other vehicles.

2 hours ago

Norwalk Family Left Reeling After Grandfather Killed In Deputy-Involved ShootingPedro Lopez was killed Thursday when a deputy-involved shooting broke out in front of his home. Now, the family of the innocent bystander is left with more questions than answers.

2 hours ago

Earl Woods Scholar: Chiamaka "Chia" ObiloChia Obilo, a recipient of the Earl Woods scholarship that golf legend Tiger Woods created in honor of his father, is preparing for medical school thanks to her hard work and willingness to help others.

2 hours ago

Jim Hill, Golf Professional Aimee Cho Discuss The Genesis Invitational, Tiger WoodsCBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill and golf professional Aimee Cho discuss current PGA TOUR players' respect for golf legend Tiger Woods.

2 hours ago

Weekend Weather ForecastCBSLA's Alex Biston shows you the weekend weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Tensions Rise In Ukraine As Russia Threatens InvasionOn Friday, President Biden said the U.S. has reason to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine.

13 hours ago

Vehicle Crashes Into Electrical Pole, Causes FireSky2 was over the scene of a crash in downtown LA. A vehicle crashed into an electrical pole which sparked a fire.

20 hours ago

Authorities Respond To Small Fire In Downey AreaSky2s' Desmond Shaw was overhead what appeared to be a bonfire off the side of the 605 Freeway in Downey. Before fire crews arrived, the fire was surrounded by nearly a dozen people who scattered when authorities arrived.

20 hours ago

3 People Hospitalized After Suspected DUI Crash In PasadenaSky9's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of a suspected DUI crash that sent three people to the hospital in unknown condition.

21 hours ago

Look At This: San Fernando Valley Insurance Auction YardSky9's Desmond Shaw takes look at a massive insurance auction yard housing thousands and thousands of cars in the San Fernando Valley.

21 hours ago

Anaheim Cracks Down on Unpermitted Food TrucksIn an effort to clear streets of illegal food vendors, the city of Anaheim has begun to crack down on street vendors in the area.

22 hours ago

Pasadena Using Technology And Human Touch To Curb Rising Gun ViolenceNicole Comstock reports from Pasadena where the city has deployed shot spotter technology to pinpoint gunfire and hired a pastor and ex-gang members to try and deescalate conflicts before they happen.

22 hours ago

UCLA Study Predicts Southern California Could See A Massive Increase In FiresA new study out of the University of California, Los Angeles, has suggested that dry, windy weather could cause a massive increase in wildfires that strike Southern California.

22 hours ago

Jose Rangel, A South LA Street Vendor, Remembered After Being Killed By Driver In Stolen Amazon TruckLesley Marin reports from South LA where a street vendor, Jose Rangel, was killed Thursday after man who stole an Amazon Prime truck crashed into a building.

22 hours ago

Tensions Rise In Ukraine As Russia Threatens InvasionPolitical reporter Tom Wait looks at the rising tensions in Ukraine, as President Biden says he believes Russia intends to invade the country.

22 hours ago

Kim Kardashian's Bid For Expedited Divorce Denied By YeThe growing divorce drama between Kim Kardashian and Ye -- the rapper formerly known as Kanye West -- took another legal turn this week, with Ye filing court papers objecting to the fashion and reality TV mogul's request to have their split finalized by a judge.

1 day ago

LAUSD Drops Outdoor Mask MandateLos Angeles Unified School District will no longer require staff or students to wear masks while outdoors, effective Tuesday across all district campuses. The move was announced by new Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Friday.

1 day ago

Second Alarm Fire Tears Through Abandoned Restaurant In Thousand OaksVentura County firefighters were on the scene of a second alarm fire in Thousand Oaks Friday evening, as an abandoned restaurant was engulfed in flames. No injuries have yet been reported.

1 day ago

Health Expert Clears the Air On What Endemic MeansDr. Angelique Campen, an emergency room physician and Providence St. Joseph in Burbank, joined the studio to discuss the difference between an endemic and a pandemic, and how Americans can continue to adapt to Coronavirus as it affects our lives over the years.

1 day ago