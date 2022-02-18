Prolific LA Musician Kenyon Dixon Making History Through Song, One Note At A TimeLos Angeles native Kenyon Dixon is making history through song, one note at a time. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Feb. 18)A high of 74 for the beaches and 77 Friday.

Monthly Pop-Up Black On The Block Highlights Black-Owned Businesses In LABlack on the Block is a monthly pop-up held once a month in downtown Los Angeles to highlight Black-owned businesses. Founders Char Edwards and Lanie Edwards talk to CBS 2 News This Morning.

6-Year-Old Wounded In Wilmington Drive-By ShootingA 6-year-old boy was one of two people wounded in a drive-by shooting in a Wilmington neighborhood Thursday night.

Street Vendor Killed, 2 Injured After Driver Of Stolen Amazon Prime Truck Crashes Into BuildingA street vendor was killed and two more injured after the driver of a stolen Amazon Prime truck crashed into a building in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon. Kara Finnstrom reports.

2 Killed In Fiery Wrong-Way Collision On 605 Freeway In CerritosTwo people were killed when a wrong-way driver caused a fiery head-on collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos early Wednesday morning.

Aaron Beverly Is This Year's Recipient Of The Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption At The Genesis OpenJim Hill talks with the 27 year old about the opportunity to play at Riviera

Attorney General Rob Bonta Charges 54 CHP Officers With Overtime Fraud Allegations54 California Highway Patrol officers are facing nearly 300 charges of overtime fraud following a move by Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday. The officers allegedly claimed more overtime hours than they worked, totaling north of $220,000 over the years-long span in which the fraud scheme operated.

Look At This: Thums IslandsThe Thums Islands were built to tap into the oil off the Long Beach coast but because of the city's beautification laws, the architects had to disguise the facilities. The four man-made islands are named after fallen astronauts.

CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro Resigns Amidst Allegations of Mishandling Past Harassment CaseCalifornia State University Chancellor Joseph Castro resigned Thursday, after a day-long closed-door meeting that was held in regards to questions about his time as President of California State University, Fresno, where he allegedly mishandled a sexual harassment case against one of the school's top employees, even brokering a deal for payout and his retirement.

UCLA Fraternity Delivers Heartfelt Message For Baby Fighting For His LifeIn full view of the third-floor hospital room, the young men laid out Christmas lights on their fraternity's house in the shape of a heart with Dane's name underneath.

Deputy-Involved Shooting In Norwalk Leads To StandoffThe LA County Sheriff's Department said deputy-involved shooting that occurred Thursday in Norwalk has lead to a standoff. SWAT is on the scene.

Man Arrested 3 Times In 16 Hour Span SundayNicole Comstock reports from Glendale where a 47-year-old man was arrested three separate times in a 16 hour span, with each incident being more serious than the last.

Eric Kay Convicted in Death of Former Angels Pitcher Tyler SkaggsFormer Angels employee Eric Kay was convicted in the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019, as Kay provided the player with controlled substances that resulted in his death. Kay faces up to 20 years in prison for his involvement.

Suspect Bails Out Of Vehicle Following End of PursuitThe suspect tried to run from police after the pursuit ended.

CHP Attempt To PIT Pursuit SuspectThe suspect is wanted for allegedly throwing fireworks out of his car

Deputy-Involved Shooting in NorwalkLos Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a shooting in Norwalk Thursday on Foster Road. The incident occurred at around 7 p.m.

$50,000 Reward Offered For Information In Fatal Hit-and-Run That Killed 70-Year-Old VeteranAuthorities are seeking public assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Inglewood in January. The victim, 70-year-old Adolph Lyons, was a veteran.

Suspect Exits RV In Elysian ValleyThe suspect entered a home after exiting the RV.

CHP Pulls Off PursuitA unit can be seen driving by the RV.

RV Continues To Evade PoliceCHP officers were in pursuit of a man wanted in connection for an assault with an axe, who was driving on RV through Monrovia Thursday.

Suspect Wanted For Assault With An AxCHP was in pursuit of a suspect driving an RV wanted for assaulting people with an ax.

Fan Suffers Multiple Injuries At Super Bowl After Being Hit By "Human Avalanche"A woman reportedly suffered multiple severe injuries while in attendance at Super Bowl LVI, when she was hit by what her legal team is referring to as a "human avalanche." Now, they're prepared to file a lawsuit for unspecified damages.

2 Injured And Street Vendor Killed When Driver Of Stolen Amazon Truck Crashes Into BuildingKandiss Crone reports from South LA where a street vendor was killed, and two people injured, after the driver of a stolen Amazon Prime truck crashed into a building. Police said witnesses called 911 and led police to the suspect who attempted to flee after the incident.

