Leimert Park Ice Cream Shop Looks To Fill A Need In The Community, One Scoop At A TimeAfter getting tired of having to travel miles for good ice cream, a Leimert Park business owner decided to take matters into her own hands, one scoop at a time. DeMarco Morgan reports.

46 minutes ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Feb. 17)A high of 71 for the beaches and 72 for the valleys Thursday.

1 hour ago

Search On For Hiker Missing In Frazier ParkA search will resume Thursday for a 73-year-old Torrance man who went missing Tuesday while hiking in Frazier Park, near the Tejon Pass, after heavy snow and rain hit the region.

1 hour ago

Flames Rips Through Diamond Bar Condo ComplexA fire damaged several units in a condo complex in Diamond Bar early Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

Flames Rips Through Diamond Bar Condo ComplexA fire damaged several units in a condo complex in Diamond Bar early Thursday morning.

3 hours ago

Hollywood Sign Turns Into 'Rams House' Sign In Celebration Of Super Bowl LVI VictoryIn celebration of the Rams Super Bowl LVI victory, the Hollywood sign changed to 'Rams House' for a short time to honor the first NFL Championship team to play in L.A. for nearly 40 years.

8 hours ago

Compton Street TakeoverSky2's Desmond Shaw was overhead of a street takeover in South LA, near East Oris and North Alameda, when two people were shining lasers at the helicopter. California Highway Patrol was called to break up the takeover.

9 hours ago

Look At This: Watts TowersIt took Simon Rodia 35 years to build the Watts Towers with nothing but his hands. It is mostly made of steel rebar, wire mesh, concrete and anything Rodia could find on the side of the road. He would pick up material on the side of the road during his walks down the nearby Wilmington Avenue.

10 hours ago

70-Year-Old Woman Attacked By Homeless Man In Bixby ParkA 70-year-old woman, who runs a nonprofit organization to assist homeless people, was attacked last Wednesday by one of the very people she was trying to help.

10 hours ago

Azusa Officer Wounded, Suspect Killed In ShootingAccording to police, the officers first responded to the area after reports of a stolen car. When investigators found the car the suspect, who was close by, attempted to run away before a struggle. During the scuffle, the man pulled out a handgun and exchanged fire with an Azusa police officer. Both the officer and the suspect were hit. The suspect was declared dead at the scene. The handgun was recovered.

10 hours ago

Some Supervisors Criticize County Health Department's Continued Indoor Mask MandatePolitical Reporter Tom Wait looks at criticism of the county health department's continued indoor mask requirements by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn.

10 hours ago

South LA Vehicle Fire Spreads Into Marijuana Grow OperationLAFD crews were on the scene of a commercial fire in South LA that began when a vehicle outside of the business caught fire. It quickly spread into the adjacent building, which ended up being a marijuana grow operation.

12 hours ago

STEAM: Meet John Grogan a Professional Lie DetectorOver the past few years, John has become a social media sensation, as Youtube's top stars have featured his testing on some of their most-watched videos.

13 hours ago

Superintendent Carvalho Teases 100-day Transition PlanLAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho discussed some of the action steps he hopes to implement to accelerate students' learning.

14 hours ago

Former Councilman Herb Wesson To Temporarily Represent District 10Council President Nury Martinez has appointed former Councilman Herb Wesson to replace Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas who was indicted in a federal corruption case.

14 hours ago

LAUSD Superintendent Announces Delay In Overturning Outdoor Mask MandateThe LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho toured schools this week and announced that while the county will lift its outdoor mask mandate the second-largest school district will take time to follow suit.

14 hours ago

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Feb. 16 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

14 hours ago

Police Take Robbery Suspect Into Custody Following PursuitAuthorities were in pursuit of a person wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery, in which they stole the Mercedes G-Class they were driving Wednesday as they led LAPD officers on a brief chase.

14 hours ago

Researchers Say Women May Be More Susceptible To Long-Haul COVID SymptomsResearchers are connecting the dots between long-haul COVID patients and their overall cardiovascular health. They believe women are more susceptible to long-lasting covid symptoms.

15 hours ago

A Sea Of Blue And Gold For Rams Victory ParadeJeff Nguyen reports from Exposition Park where earlier fans lined the street, shoulder to shoulder and cheered as the LA Rams held the victory parade.

15 hours ago

Caught On Video: Male Suspect Forces Woman Into Garage In Fairfax DistrictRachel Kim reports from West Hollywood where authorities are looking for a suspect allegedly responsible for assaulting a woman in the Fairfax district before breaking into another woman's West Hollywood home less than a mile away.

15 hours ago

88% Of Domestic Violence Deaths In Orange County Are Women, Report FindsUCI Law Domestic Violence clinic students reviewed case files from 2006 to 2017 and found that men account for 12% of domestic violence deaths.

15 hours ago

Rams Fans Celebrate Super Bowl Win In LA ColiseumSome fans ditched classes and called in sick to celebrate the second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

15 hours ago

Rams Fans Gather Outside The LA Memorial ColiseumJeff Nguyen is live from outside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum where fans cheered on the Los Angeles Rams.

19 hours ago