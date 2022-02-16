Superintendent Carvalho Teases 100-day Transition PlanLAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho discussed some of the action steps he hopes to implement to accelerate students' learning.

1 hour ago

Former Councilman Herb Wesson To Temporarily Represent District 10Council President Nury Martinez has appointed former Councilman Herb Wesson to replace Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas who was indicted in a federal corruption case.

1 hour ago

LAUSD Superintendent Announces Delay In Overturning Outdoor Mask MandateThe LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho toured schools this week and announced that while the county will lift its outdoor mask mandate the second-largest school district will take time to follow suit.

1 hour ago

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Feb. 16 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

1 hour ago

Police Take Robbery Suspect Into Custody Following PursuitAuthorities were in pursuit of a person wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery, in which they stole the Mercedes G-Class they were driving Wednesday as they led LAPD officers on a brief chase.

2 hours ago

Researchers Say Women May Be More Susceptible To Long-Haul COVID SymptomsResearchers are connecting the dots between long-haul COVID patients and their overall cardiovascular health. They believe women are more susceptible to long-lasting covid symptoms.

2 hours ago

A Sea Of Blue And Gold For Rams Victory ParadeJeff Nguyen reports from Exposition Park where earlier fans lined the street, shoulder to shoulder and cheered as the LA Rams held the victory parade.

2 hours ago

Caught On Video: Male Suspect Forces Woman Into Garage In Fairfax DistrictRachel Kim reports from West Hollywood where authorities are looking for a suspect allegedly responsible for assaulting a woman in the Fairfax district before breaking into another woman's West Hollywood home less than a mile away.

2 hours ago

88% Of Domestic Violence Deaths In Orange County Are Women, Report FindsUCI Law Domestic Violence clinic students reviewed case files from 2006 to 2017 and found that men account for 12% of domestic violence deaths.

3 hours ago

Rams Fans Celebrate Super Bowl Win In LA ColiseumSome fans ditched classes and called in sick to celebrate the second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

3 hours ago

Rams Fans Gather Outside The LA Memorial ColiseumJeff Nguyen is live from outside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum where fans cheered on the Los Angeles Rams.

6 hours ago

Cooper Kupp Honors Kobe Bryant At Super Bowl RallyRams MVP Cooper Kupp honors Kobe Bryant by wearing his jersey at the Super Bowl rally at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

6 hours ago

Rams Coach Sean McVay Gets Super Bowl Rally StartedRams coach Sean McVay got the crowd pumped up at the Super Bowl rally.

7 hours ago

Mayor Garcetti Declares Feb. 16 As Los Angeles Rams DayMayor Eric Garcetti declared Wednesday, Feb. 16 as Los Angeles Rams Day.

7 hours ago

Rams Fans Gather At Philippe's To Celebrate The LA RamsFans gathered at Philippe's Wednesday morning to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams.

7 hours ago

Rams Fans Talk About 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Super Bowl ParadeRams fan talks about why he brought his young sons to the Super Bowl parade.

7 hours ago

Andrew Whitworth Shows Off Lombardi TrophyRams lineman Andrew Whitworth shows off the Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl parade.

7 hours ago

Rams Fans Gather Outside The LA Memorial ColiseumJasmine Viel is with fans outside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum where the Rams will arrive at the end of their Super Bowl victory parade.

8 hours ago

Rams Parade Makes Its Way Through Downtown LAThe Rams Super Bowl parade winds its way through downtown Los Angeles.

8 hours ago

Angelenos Sport Their Favorite Rams Gear At The Super Bowl Victory ParadeLos Angeles natives show off their Rams gear as they prepare for the Super Bowl champs to travel down the parade route.

8 hours ago

Rams Players Board Buses Ahead Of Super Bowl ParadeThe Rams players are aboard double-decker buses as the Super Bowl parade prepares to get underway.

8 hours ago

Rams Fans Pack Exposition Park For Super Bowl CelebrationExcited Rams fans are packing the area outside Memorial Coliseum for the Super Bowl rally.

8 hours ago

Rams Fans Prepare For Super Bowl ParadeRams fans are getting excited for the Super Bowl parade and rally Wednesday.

8 hours ago

Rams Championship Celebration: Pat Harvey, Jim, Hill and Jim Everett Get Things StartedPat presents football legends Jim and Jim with her own "Lombardi Trophy"

8 hours ago