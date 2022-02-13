Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Feb. 13)Mild temperatures are expected this work week. Alex Biston reports.

1 hour ago

Super Bowl: Planning To Uber to SoFi Stadium? Here Are TipsUber is expecting a busy day ahead with thousands of fans looking for rides. Jasmine Viel reports.

1 hour ago

Snagging A Last-Minute Super Bowl Seat May Cost You A Pretty PennyTickets are still available online; however, for those looking to attend prices are hovering around $3,200 to $10,500. Joy Benedict reports.

2 hours ago

Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show Promises To Showcase SoCal's Hip-Hop SceneSnoop. Dre. Eminem. Mary J. Blige. And Kendra. Five hip-hop legends, 43 Grammys, 22 number one albums, and a halftime unlike anything the NFL has seen before. Lesley Marin reports.

2 hours ago

NFL Creates Super Bowl Show In The Sky With 500 DronesTake a look! The NFL flew 500 drones over the Convention Center to create a Super Bowl show in the sky. Jasmine Viel and Amy Johnson report.

3 hours ago

‘Taste Of The NFL’ Works To Fight For Childhood HungerChef Mark Bucher is taking the stage for “Taste of the NFL” all in the name of combating childhood hunger. Jasmine Viel reports.

3 hours ago

High-Rollers Heading Into Southland For Super Bowl LVIWith traffic jams imminent, those willing to spend the extra cash are finding alternative, and much pricier ways to get to Sunday's big game.

11 hours ago

Football Fans Party Ahead Of The Super BowlFootball fans, some not even rooting for the two teams playing on Sunday, descended into L.A. Live the night before the Super Bowl.

11 hours ago

SoCal Beaches Flood With Visitors Taking Advantage of Sunny WeatherWith so many out-of-towners flooding the streets of Los Angeles, it was no surprise to see just as many gathering at Southern California beaches this weekend, taking advantage of the uncharacteristically warm weather.

11 hours ago

Bengals Fans Take Over Arts DistrictComing all the way from Cinncinati, Bengals fans descended up Los Angeles Arts District to celebrate before their team goes head-to-head against the Los Angeles Rams.

11 hours ago

LaDainian Tomlinson Helps With Free Football ClinicLaDainian Tomlinson joined over 500 student-athletes during the free Play Football Family Festival.

14 hours ago

Super Bowl Drone Show Over L.A. Convention CenterOver 500 drones were on display Friday evening, and scheduled again for Saturday evening, in the first ever Super Bowl Drone Show, which was held over the L.A. Convention Center.

15 hours ago

Hiker Rescued In Griffith Park After Getting InjuredA hiker was rescued by a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter on Saturday, after sustaining an injury to her ankle.

15 hours ago

Bengals Fans Gather Throughout Los Angeles Ahead of Super Bowl LVIDespite the hometown Los Angeles Rams "hosting" this year's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, fans of the Cincinnati Bengals have certainly made their presence felt across the Southland.

15 hours ago

Pride of Inglewood On Display For Super Bowl WeekendVisitors and locals alike flooded the streets of Inglewood Saturday, visiting local landmarks and various Super Bowl events as the crowds gathered ahead of the big day.

15 hours ago

4 Shot Outside A Justin Bieber AfterpartyFour people were shot outside the Nice Guy Restaurant where people gathered for an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert.

15 hours ago

Rams and Bengals Fans Alike Flood Streets of InglewoodTena Ezzeddine was on the streets of Inglewood Saturday morning to get local reaction from Inglewood residents with less than a day until the Super Bowl. She spoke with Rams and Bengals fans alike who were gathered outside of Randy's Donuts.

16 hours ago

Your Weekend Weather ForecastA wind advisory is in effect for the San Fernando Valley until 2 pm Saturday. A heat advisory is in effect until 6 pm Sunday.

1 day ago

Super Bowl: A Viewer's Guide To Get You Through SundayThe Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will as usual be the biggest day of sports broadcasting in the United States. But this year might be the biggest of them all since this is the first time the country's biggest sporting event is happening at the same time as the Winter Olympics, one of the biggest events in the world.

1 day ago

Shaq's Fun House: The Big Man ArrivesCBS Reporter Rick Montanez was joined on the red carpet by Shaquille O'Neal himself at Shaq's Fun House, a huge bash to kick off Super Bowl weekend in grand fashion.

1 day ago

Shaq's Fun House Festivities UnderwayAs celebrities and attendees alike begin to arrive, Rick Montanez was on hand as the party began at Shaq's Fun House at Shrine Auditorium - a larger than life event, like the former Lakers big man himself, Shaquille O'Neal.

1 day ago

Look At This: Rams PrideFrom the US Bank Tower and City Hall to an LA bus depot, Sky9’s Desmond Shaw shows us city buildings lit up with yellow and blue in support of the Ram’s and their bid for a Super Bowl win this Sunday.

1 day ago

Super Bowl: Ticket Prices Dipped Mid-Week, Though Experts Say It Won't LastJoy Benedict reports from Inglewood where many fans are opting for game day seats located at their local bar instead of SoFi Stadium where tickets prices may have dropped, but are still in the thousands of dollars.

1 day ago

Charlie Beck, Former LAPD Chief, Withdraws Support For LA County DA George GascónPolitical reporter Tom Wait reports on comments former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck made regarding his previous endorsement of LA County DA George Gascón, saying Friday that he's now rescinding his support.

1 day ago