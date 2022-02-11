Inglewood Recording Studio A Trailblazer For Sound CreatorsThe 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood is a recording studio and trailblazing educational institution for sound creators. Lesley Marin reports.

30 minutes ago

Super Bowl: Coach Jennifer King Breaking Barriers In The NFLJennifer King is the first African American woman to coach in the NFL. Jasmine Viel has her story.

57 minutes ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Feb. 11)A high of 82 for the beaches and 90 for the valleys Friday.

2 hours ago

Thousands Of Fans Descend On Downtown LA For Super Bowl ExperienceThousands of fans are attending the Super Bowl Experience at the Convention Center in downtown L.A. Tina Patel reports.

2 hours ago

Inglewood Prepares For Super Bowl WeekendThe city of Inglewood is preparing for Super Bowl weekend. Kara Finnstrom reports.

2 hours ago

Super Bowl: A Breakdown Of The Rams And BengalsDeMarco Morgan and Chris Hayre break down the Rams and Bengals from SoFi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

2 hours ago

One Killed In Willowbrook WreckOne person was killed in a crash in Willowbrook early Friday morning.

3 hours ago

CBS2 Investigates: Chicago-Based COVID Testing Lab Operating Without Authorization In CaliforniaCBS2 Investigative reporter David Goldstein found a COVID testing lab that got millions of dollars in taxpayer money that has been operating without authorization in California, and federal investigators said the lab's test results could be flawed.

8 hours ago

Suspects Bail From Vehicle, Jump Through BackyardsThe suspects bailed out a vehicle in a residential area and were last seen jumping through backyards.

9 hours ago

OC Deputies In High-Speed PursuitThe vehicle is believed to be stolen.

9 hours ago

Sycamore Fire Damages Three Homes, Injures OneA brush fire that rapidly consumed a hillside before moving towards a housing development on Thursday resulted in three homes that sustained damage, and one injured person in Whittier.

9 hours ago

Look At This: SunsetsSunsets and Southern California; name a more iconic duo! Desmond Shaw gets a sky high view of the a beautiful sunset, on of the many perks of living in Los Angeles.

9 hours ago

Day Long Crime Spree Results in Arrest For Man Who Stabbed Three, Committed CarjackingA crime spree that begun in Panorama City on Thursday morning spread all the way to North Hollywood, when he reportedly stabbed three people at separate locations, including committing at least one carjacking along the way. The suspect himself was stabbed at some point, before he was taken into custody.

9 hours ago

County On Track To Ease Outdoor Mask Mandate, Officials SayPolitical reporter Tom Wait reports in Encino on the latest developments relating to the county's mask mandate, when restrictions on indoor and outdoor mask requirements might be lifted.

10 hours ago

Bengals Fans Begin To Flood L.A.The first of the many Cincinnati Bengals fans landed at LAX Thursday night, ready for their team to play on Sunday.

11 hours ago

NFL Honors Veterans At Super Bowl ExperienceVeterans and active service members were invited to the Super Bowl Experience for Military Appreciation Day.

13 hours ago

Operation Team Player Seizes Nearly $100 Worth of Fake Memorabilia Leading Up to Super BowlOperation Team Player, an undercover effort by several federal agencies, the NFL and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has confiscated nearly $100 million worth of fake memorabilia as they work to crack down on the criminal enterprises as we near Super Bowl LVI.

14 hours ago

All-Day Crime Spree Ends In Arrest For Suspect Who Stabbed 3, Committed CarjackingA suspect is in custody following an "all-day crime spree," where he stabbed three people, including his father, before committing one carjacking, and attempting another in different locales throughout the Southland on Thursday. The suspect was then stabbed by one of the victims, before authorities arrived on scene.

14 hours ago

People Making A Difference: Children Uniting NationsAn act of kindness doesn’t need to be huge in order to make a difference. For the people who need help, the smallest deed can be life-changing and sometimes, even lifesaving. Tonight’s People Making A Difference looks at one local non-profit that’s teaching young people core values and helping them find their own voice.

14 hours ago

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Feb. 10 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

14 hours ago

Brush Fire Devours Multiple Homes in WhittierOver 200 firefighters were required to extinguish a brush fire, being referred to as the Sycamore Fire, that devoured two homes in Whittier on Thursday. A third home sustained damage as a result of the fire.

15 hours ago

The History Behind the Rams HelmetKeven Pederson, a Rams superfan and owner of the first ever painted helmet for both the Rams and the NFL, joined the studio to discuss the history behind the legendary helmet and how it changed the NFL.

15 hours ago

Arrowhead Regional Slammed With COVID PatientsWhile the Omicron surge seems to be slowing down, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center is still slammed with patients.

15 hours ago

Did You Feel It? Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Strikes 4 Miles East of OjaiThe USGS reported a magnitude 3.9 earthquake that hit just about four miles east of Ojai on Thursday.

15 hours ago