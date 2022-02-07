UCLA Black History Month Blood DriveUCLA held its first Black History Month blood drive. African Americans make up only five percent of all blood donors

7 minutes ago

$10,000 Reward Offered For Help In Solving Killing Of Teen Ricardo Trujillo In ComptonDetectives Monday announced a reward of $10,000 for information they hope will help solve the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was gunned down in September as he was leaving a party in Compton with a group of friends.

15 minutes ago

ABC School District Teachers Threaten Sick-Out, StrikeTeachers and nurses in the ABC Unified School District, unhappy with the results of ongoing contract negotiations, are planning a "work slowdown" on Monday, a union official said on Sunday.

22 minutes ago

Super bowl CountdownSuper bowl countdown

32 minutes ago

CBS Special Takes A Look At The Super Bowl's Greatest CommercialsJasmine Viel talks to Bob Horowitz about the blockbuster Super Bowl commercials that stuck with viewers over the years.

1 hour ago

Actress CCH Pounder Appears In Docuseries 'One Thousand Years Of Slavery'"The Good Fight" and "NCIS: New Orleans" star talks to DeMarco Morgan about the series that premieres tonight on The Smithsonian Channel.

1 hour ago

Museum Dedicated To Mexican Food Opens In Los AngelesLa Plaza de Cultura y Artes' first exhibit focuses on maize, "Mexico's gift to the world." Jasmine Viel reports.

1 hour ago

Snoop Dogg Welcomes The World To LA In New Super Bowl VideoCity officials kicked off the festivities leading up to the Super Bowl, which takes place Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Jeff Nguyen reports.

1 hour ago

Chilling Security Video Shows Ex-Boyfriend Of 'Real Housewives' Star Elizabeth Vargas Threatening Her During StandoffHome surveillance video obtained by TMZ shows the ex-boyfriend of "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Elizabeth Vargas threatening her during a standoff at her Newport Beach home last week.

4 hours ago

Suspects Caught Breaking Into South Whittier Marijuana Dispensary Through RoofTwo suspects are in custody after breaking into an illegal marijuana dispensary in South Whittier early Monday morning.

5 hours ago

Driver Shot On 10 Freeway In MontclairThe driver was able to make get off the freeway in Claremont. Lesley Marin reports.

8 hours ago

Early Morning Crash Kills 1 In PasadenaThe crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the Lake Avenue off-ramp. Suzanne Marques reports.

9 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Feb. 7 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

9 hours ago

Childrens Hospital LA And Postmates Kick Off Annual Valentine's Day DriveCynthia Diaz with Children's Hospital Los Angeles speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about its annual Valentine's Day drive.

9 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Feb. 7)A high of 76 for the Inland Empire and 50 for the mountains Monday.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Office Building Blaze In Century CityFire crews battled a blaze at a two-story office building Sunday evening in the West Los Angeles neighborhood of Century City.

9 hours ago

LA Increases Security During Super Bowl WeekLaw enforcement agencies are upping security during Super Bowl week. Tina Patel reports.

9 hours ago

Nun Who Embezzled $835K From Torrance School To Fund Gambling Habit To Be SentencedThe retired principal of a Catholic elementary school in Torrance, who as a nun took a vow of poverty, faces sentencing Monday for embezzling more than $835,000 in school funds to support a gambling habit and other personal expenses.

9 hours ago

Navy SEAL Dies In San Diego After 'Hell Week' TrainingA Navy SEAL candidate who who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year.

11 hours ago

Teen Boy Shot, Wounded While Asleep In Palmdale Apartment; Gunman At LargeAuthorities are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a teenage boy while he was asleep in the bedroom of his Palmdale apartment early Sunday morning.

11 hours ago

Favorite Valentine's Day Candy By StateWhich candy is your state's favorite type of Valentine's Day treat?

18 hours ago

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Welcome BabyKylie Jenner gave birth to a son on February 2.

18 hours ago

Weekend Weather ForecastCBSLA's Olga Ospina has your Sunday evening forecast.

18 hours ago