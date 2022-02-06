NASCAR Celebrates Ahead Of Radical Race In LA ColiseumThe series has taken a fresh approach to its staid scheduling and cookie-cutter tracks, its latest gamble this made-for-TV special event at the Coliseum. Jasmine Viel reports.

7 minutes ago

Navy SEAL Candidate Dies After Completing 'Hell Week' TrainingOne Navy SEAL candidate has died and another remained hospitalized after they successfully completed the branch's grueling "Hell Week" tests. Jasmine Viel reports.

42 minutes ago

2 Teenagers Arrested In Connection With Shooting, Carjacking Near Del Amo Fashion CenterPolice have announced the arrests of two teenagers in connection with a shooting and carjacking near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. Amy Johnson reports.

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 56 Legacy Program Shines Spotlight On 56 Champion OrganizationsThe Super Bowl 56 Legacy Program is putting the spotlight on 56 champion organizations for their work with youth engagement, workforce development, and social justice throughout the Los Angeles region. For more information, visit: https://lasuperbowlhc.com/get-involved/legacy/.

2 hours ago

Church Services Press On After Fire Rips Through 98-Year-Old Church In WattsInvestigators Sunday were trying to determine the cause and culprits responsible for starting a fire at a nearly 100-year-old church in the Watts area. Tena Ezzeddine reports.

2 hours ago

2 Killed By Suspected DUI Driver In Colton Are IdentifiedTwo people who were killed in Colton by a suspected DUI driver have been identified. Jasmine Viel reports.

2 hours ago

Lanes Reopen On 10 Freeway After 1 Person Is Shot In ClaremontLanes reopened on the 10 Freeway Sunday after a shooting caused a closure the previous night. Jasmine Viel reports.

2 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Feb. 6)Temperatures into the 80s are possible this work-week. Alex Biston reports.

3 hours ago

Joe Rogan Issues Public Apology Over Prior Use Of N-WordControversial podcast host Joe Rogan is apologizing for newly resurfaced clips of him using the N-word. Jasmine Viel reports.

3 hours ago

Legal Expert Discusses Proposed Bill to Allow Schools Access to Student's COVID-19 Vaccination RecordsJessica Levinson, a law professor at Loyola Marymount, joined the studio to discuss the new proposed bill which would allow schools access to COVID-19 vaccination records.

10 hours ago

I-10 Freeway Reopens After Investigation of Freeway Shooting That Wounded OneOne person was wounded in a shooting that occurred on the I-10 Freeway Saturday. As they investigated the incident, CHP issued a SIG Alert for all westbound lanes of the freeway, snarling traffic from Montclair all the way to Ontario. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

10 hours ago

One Injured In Strip Mall Fire in Beverly GroveOne person was injured when a fire broke out in pizzeria located in a strip mall in Beverly Grove on Saturday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in less than 30 minutes.

10 hours ago

Firefighters Put Out Large Church Fire In WattsSt. John's United Methodist Church in Watts went up in flames Saturday. More than 70 firefighters worked to stop the fire.

10 hours ago

Rams Fans Line Up At The Grove For Their Super Bowl GearIt's been 29 years since Los Angeles hosted a Super Bowl. With the Rams set to play in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next Sunday Feb 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rams fans waited in long lines to get their gear for the big game.

11 hours ago

Shooting Investigation Underway After I-10 Freeway Shooting in ClaremontAuthorities have shut down most of the westbound I-10 Freeway to conduct an investigation, after a person claimed to have suffered a gunshot wound while driving. The victim was able to exit the freeway before being taken to a hospital by paramedics.

11 hours ago

Daniel Luna, Man Attacked At SoFi Stadium, Remains in Medically Induced ComaDaniel Luna, the man who was attacked at SoFi Stadium during the NFC Championship Game, remains in a medically induced coma after nearly a week. His family is left asking questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

12 hours ago

Talking COVID With AltaMed Medical Director of Health Education and WellnessDr. IIan Shapiro shares his thoughts on the future of the COVID-19 pandemic and what life will be like when masks and vaccination mandates are lifted.

13 hours ago

Arrests Made in Dec. Shooting at Torrance MallMultiple suspects were taken into custody Saturday in connection with a shooting that occurred at a Torrance Mall in December.

13 hours ago

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In LA County and Nationally Continue To FallThere are more promising signs pointing towards the winter COVID surge being behind us as hospitalizations in Los Angeles County continue to drop.

14 hours ago

Super Bowl Experience Gives Fans Opportunity To View NFL History Up CloseIn preparation for Super Bowl LVI, set to take place at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, the NFL has opened the Super Bowl Experience, an opportunity for fans to meet their favorite players, witness NFL history in various displays and partake in various activities.

14 hours ago

Earvin Magic Johnson Park In South LA Grand Re-OpeningThe largest recreational park in South LA had its grand re-opening on Saturday. The Earvin Magic Johnson park is now open to the public again after undergoing several renovations. Among the new amenities include a dog park for local residents to bring their dogs.

15 hours ago

Southern California Flower Prices Spike Ahead Of Valentine's DayJust ahead of Valentine's Day, the supply chain issues impacting the United States are leading to a shortage of flowers in stores across Southern California.

15 hours ago

Family of Daniel Luna Makes Statement Following Attack at SoFi StadiumThe family of Daniel Luna, the man who was attacked at SoFi Stadium prior to the NFC Championship Game, has released a statement in response to the tragic situation. Luna has been in a medically induced coma since receiving surgery to address a head injury.

16 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Feb. 5 AM Edition)A high of 72 degrees at the beaches, with a high of 75 in both the L.A. and O.C. Metro areas and the valleys.

17 hours ago