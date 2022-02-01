Los Angeles Preps For Super Bowl TouristsJuan Fernandez and Jasmine Viel sit down with Chief Marketing Officer Don Skeoch to talk about the economic impact set to arrive in the city of angels.

11 minutes ago

Rams Fans In Orange County Prep For The Big GameRan by Sal Martinez for decades, the Golden Ram Barbershop, has not only been a haven for fresh haircuts but for the Rams faithful.

24 minutes ago

Caught On Video: Couple Spouts Anti-Asian Slurs In Newport BeachRina Nakano reports from Riverside on an racial, anti-Asian tirade by a couple in Newport Beach that was captured on video and quickly went viral, resulting in backlash and consequences for the man and woman.

35 minutes ago

Azusa Motorcycle Officer Involved In Fatal Collision With BicyclistAn Azusa Police motorcycle officer was involved in a deadly crash with a bicyclist Monday evening.

48 minutes ago

UCLA Reverts To Remote Learning Following Threats From Former Instructor; Suspect Arrested In ColoradoA former UCLA instructor who allegedly posted an alarming video and sent some students and faculty a threatening email -- temporarily forcing the university to revert all its classes Tuesday back to remote learning -- has been taken into custody in Boulder, Colo., following a standoff.

56 minutes ago

Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Woman Shot And Killed Near DowntownA woman was shot and killed Tuesday just south of downtown Los Angeles, and police were searching for two suspects.

59 minutes ago

Crews Clear Homeless Encampment In Ballona CreekNeighbors in the area had complained of overnight noise and danger from fires at the encampment. Jasmine Viel reports.

4 hours ago

Two Hurt In Pico-Union House FireTwo people were injured in a house fire in Pico-Union early Tuesday morning.

5 hours ago

UCLA Reverts To Remote Learning Following Threats From Former Instructor; Suspect In CustodyUCLA classes on Tuesday temporarily reverted back to remote learning after a former instructor posted an alarming video and sent some students and faculty a threatening email, officials said.

6 hours ago

Small Earthquake Hits Cudahy, Felt Throughout Los AngelesThe magnitude-3.3 earthquake struck Cudahy just before 9:30 a.m. Suzanne Marques reports.

6 hours ago

NFL Legend Tom Brady Announces RetirementNFL legend Tom Brady, arguably the greatest football player of all time, has announced his retirement.

6 hours ago

Black Women Rally For Action Advocates For Equity In HealthcareBrenda Anderson, a member of Black Women Rally For Action, speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about the group's work advocating for equity in healthcare.

8 hours ago

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Feb.1 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

8 hours ago

Super Bowl Could Be Economic Boon For InglewoodEconomic experts say Super Bowl LVI could bring in hundreds of millions of to Los Angeles County, with a large chunk of that going to businesses in Inglewood.

10 hours ago

UCLA Reverts To Remote Learning Following Threats From Former InstructorUCLA classes on Tuesday will temporarily revert back to remote learning after some students and faculty received a threatening email and posting from a former instructor, officials said. Kara Finnstrom reports.

12 hours ago

Man Shot, Wounded By LAPD Officers In PacoimaA man was shot and wounded in an altercation with Los Angeles police officers early Tuesday morning in Pacoima.

12 hours ago

Fatal Collision Between Azusa Motorcycle Officer And BicyclistSky9's Desmond Shaw reports overhead in Azusa where a motorcycle police officer and a bicyclist were involved in a deadly collision. Both were transported to nearby trauma centers where the cyclist was later pronounced dead.

19 hours ago

Supervisor Barger Calls For Adjustment To Mask Mandate After Newsom, Garcetti Pictured Mask-LessLos Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called on officials to alter the mask mandate after Mayor Eric Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom were pictured mask-less with Laker legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson during the NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium.

19 hours ago

Look At This: 'The Beverly Hills Freeway'In this edition of Look at This, Sky 9 and Desmond Shaw fly over the "Beverly Hills Freeway"— or at least what would've been the Beverly Hills Freeway. The project was supposed to connect the Hollywood Freeway to the Westside but was abandoned.

19 hours ago

Nationwide Federal Prison LockdownAll federal prisons in the county were locked down after a gang altercation in Texas ended with two inmates dead.

20 hours ago

Universal Healthcare Bill Stalls Out In State AssemblyCalifornia Democrats on Monday failed to gather enough support to advance a government-funded universal health care system, succumbing to intense pressure from business groups and the insurance industry in an election year.

20 hours ago

Boulders Block Homeless Encampments In KoretownRick Montanez reports from Koreatown where residents on a section of Westmoreland Avenue are unclear about who placed 26 boulders on the sidewalk, blocking homeless encampments in the area.

20 hours ago

Beverly Hills Man Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault ChargesDavid Pearce was arrested last month in connection to the death of model Christy Giles.

22 hours ago

LA Ranked Third Best City To Work In USIf you are looking for a place to relocate, Glassdoor has put together its list of 100 best places to work.

23 hours ago