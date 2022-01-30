SoFi Stadium Gears Up For NFC Championship GameAhead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium, excitement filled the air. Tena Ezzeddine reports.

1 hour ago

Woman Struck, Killed By Car After Falling From Party Bus In LAA woman died after falling out of a party bus and being struck by a car in downtown Los Angeles. Jasmine Viel reports.

2 hours ago

Snow Bears Down On Boston And We're There To Capture ItCBS2 Photographer Tim Kimball captured these moments from Boston. Amy Johnson and Jasmine Viel report.

2 hours ago

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (Jan. 30)It's expected to be a cool week. Markina Brown reports.

3 hours ago

Hungry? Take A Look At These Rams Game Day Food SuggestionsFootball and barbeque go great together! Take a look at some suggestions for game day. Amy Johnson reports.

3 hours ago

LAPD Boosts Deployment Citywide Ahead Of NFC Championship GameLos Angeles police say they're fully prepared for issues, if any, that may arise during Sunday's NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl in two weeks. Amy Johnson reports.

3 hours ago

NFC Championship, Super Bowl Have Small Businesses Surrounding SoFi Stadium Excited For FutureWith two of the biggest games of the season slated to be held at SoFi Stadium over the next three weeks, business owners in the area are excited for the paydays, and the loads of customers that they haven't seen since before the pandemic began.

10 hours ago

Marquis Ford, 24, Arrested In Connection To Shooting Outside Bossa Nova Restaurant In NovemberA 24-year-old Los Angeles man identified as Marquis Ford was arrested in connection to a November shooting death of a man outside the Bossa Nova Restaurant. Police believe that Ford and four other men are connected to a rash of follow-home robberies.

10 hours ago

Long COVID: What is it? How Can it be Treated?Ashok Gupta, a Long COVID researcher joined the CBS studio to discuss Long COVID, what it is and how it can be treated if symptoms persist for an extended time after contracting the virus.

11 hours ago

Health Experts Clear the Air on COVID's Newest Variant - BA.2Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, with Kaiser Permanente Southern California, joined the studio to discuss COVID's newest variant, BA.2, which is very similar to Omicron. She also provides some guidance on how to safely celebrate the NFL playoffs without increasing exposure risk.

11 hours ago

Big Show Of Support Saturday Night For Street Vendor Attacked By Competitor Previous EveningLaurie Perez reports from Whittier where a long line wrapped around the corner for Tacos La Guera after a competing vendor attacked their stand on Friday night in a confrontation that was captured on camera.

11 hours ago

Fire Crews Work To Extinguish Blaze At Hollywood Hills HomeSky9 was over the scene of a structure fire in the Hollywood Hills that also spread to nearby vegetation. Fire crews were able to extinguish the large cypress tress that lined the property and then moved to put out flames in the home's attic.

11 hours ago

Firefighters Battle House Fire In Hollywood HillsFirefighters were working to extinguish a blaze at a home in the Hollywood Hills Saturday night, in the 3400 block of N. Oak Glen Drive.

12 hours ago

49ers Fans Arriving at LAX Plan to Flood SoFi for NFC Championship GameDespite their best wishes, Rams' fans will be joined by thousands upon thousands of 49ers fans at SoFi Stadium for the NFC Championship on Sunday.

13 hours ago

Saturday Weather ForecastThe latest weather report for the Southland.

13 hours ago

Extreme East Coast Weather Causes Cancellations At LAXAt least 35 departures out of LAX were cancelled Saturday, as well as another 44 flights that were scheduled to arrive at the airport, because of extreme weather hitting the east coast.

14 hours ago

Ticket With All Six Mega Millions Numbers Bought In Woodland HillsKandis Crone reports from Woodland Hills where a ticket with all six numbers in Friday evening's multi-state Mega Millions draw was sold at a gas station. The ticket holder will have the choice between receiving the $421 million jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $289.5 million.

14 hours ago

LAPD Says It's Ready For Ram's NFC Championship Game, As Well As Super BowlAuthorities with LAPD announced that they are fully prepared for any contingencies that may arise during Sunday's NFC Championship game, as well as for the large crowds expected for the Super Bowl in two weeks time.

14 hours ago

Water Use Warnings In Effect At Several LA County BeachesOfficials have issued health warnings for ocean water use at several beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

23 hours ago

Devoted Fans Arrive At LAX Ahead Of Rams Vs. 49ers GameThe much anticipated event is happening Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

1 day ago

One Dead In Downtown LA Party Bus CrashOne person died Saturday after being ejected from a party bus after a collision in downtown Los Angeles.

1 day ago

49ers Fans En Route As Southland Prepares For NFC ChampionshipDespite their Rams best efforts, droves of 49ers fans are set to storm SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the NFC Championship. In response, Rams fans across the Southland are showing out for the Rams in hopes of helping their team earn a berth in the upcoming Super Bowl.

1 day ago

Gascón To Face Second Recall EffortThe L.A. County Registrar's office has authorized recall organizers to start circulating their petition. The petition must receive valid signatures from no less than 10% of the registered voters in the county, 566,857, by July 6, 2022, to move forward.

1 day ago

Look At This: Griffth ParkLook at this it's Griffith Park! A beloved green space in the middle of Los Angeles' urban sprawl, Griffith park started with a 3,000-acre donation from its namesake Griffith J. Griffith and has grown to over 4,000 acres making it the 11th largest park in the country.

1 day ago