New Bill Will Crack Down On Street Racing, SideshowsState Sen. Henry Stern is sponsoring another bill tackle the problems of street racing and sideshows. Amy Johnson reports.

14 minutes ago

Gusty Santa Ana Winds Topple 2 Trees On Same Sylmar PropertyNo one was hurt after two large trees came crashing down onto the same property in Sylmar late Thursday night amid a powerful Santa Ana wind event. Kara Finnstrom reports.

1 hour ago

Westbound 91 Freeway To Shut Down All Weekend In CoronaA portion of the westbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed for a full 56 hours this weekend as part of an ongoing construction project.

4 hours ago

Family Of Slain Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Filing Lawsuit Against Live NationThe family of a rapper who was killed in a stabbing at a Los Angeles music festival last month is filing a lawsuit against the festival's promoters.

5 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Jan. 28 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

6 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Jan. 28)A high of 72 for the beaches and valleys Friday.

6 hours ago

Rams Fans Pick Up Swag At Popup Newsstand At Randy's Donuts In InglewoodRams fans showed up in force Friday to pick up swag at a Ram's newsstand popup at Randy's Donuts in Inglewood ahead of their big NFC title game with the 49ers.

6 hours ago

CBS2's Morning Team Challenges KPIX To TikTok Bet Over Rams-49ers NFC Title GameCBS2 and KPIX have a friendly bet going over this weekend's Rams-49ers NFC title game. If the Rams win, the KPIX morning team has to make a TikTok video to the song "I Love L.A." If the 49ers win, then the DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques have to go into a coffee shop and tell every patron "Go Niners," and record it on video.

7 hours ago

Randy's Donuts In Inglewood Making Special Rams Donuts Ahead Of NFC Title GameRandy's Donuts in Inglewood will be making special Rams donuts all weekend ahead of the NFC title game. Randy's noted it will not be making 49ers Donuts.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Suspect In SWAT Standoff Outside 7-Eleven In Valley GlenA man was involved in a SWAT standoff outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Valley Glen neighborhood early Friday morning.

9 hours ago

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias Gets Ready For Dodger Stadium ShowFrom performing a standup for the Lakers, to throwing out a first pitch at Dodger Stadium and several other MLB stadiums, comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias has done it all. He will perform a standup show at Dodger Stadium in May.

15 hours ago

Exclusive: Victim Attacked By Homeless Man At Glendale Metro Bust Stop Speaks OutNicole Comstock reports from Glendale where the victim of a brutal attack by a 21-year-old homeless man, out on probation, speaks about her experience.

16 hours ago

Doctors Seeing Increase In Serious COVID Cases With Pregnant WomenWhile studies suggest the Omicron variant is less virulent, a local doctor said that her hospital is seeing more COVID-positive pregnant women landing in the emergency room.

16 hours ago

CHP Issues SIGAlert On NB 110 Freeway Due To ShootingSky9's Desmond Shaw reports from over South LA where CHP has issued a SigAlert for NB lanes on the 110 Freeway, from the 105 to Manchester Blvd. while they investigate a shooting.

16 hours ago

Cinerama Dome TheaterLook at this! The Cinerama Dome Theater in Hollywood is the only concrete geodesic in the world. The Cinerama Dome was nearly demolished in the 1990s but was spared only to be shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

16 hours ago

As Omicron Surge Plateaus, New Concerns About Another Sub-Variant EmergeLeslie Marin reports on health officials statements that the Omicron surge is waning, though hospitalizations and deaths remain high. There are also concerns about children contracting COVID and a new sub-variant of Omicron known as BA.2.

16 hours ago

Experts Fear Antisemitic Grows Stronger As International Holocaust Remembrance Day PassesDespite the Allies toppling the Nazi regime over 75 years ago and the Soviet Forces revealing the unfathomable atrocities at Auschwitz, many fear that some seeds of Nazism have begun to grow stronger once again.

16 hours ago

WeHo Residents Preparing For New Supreme Clothing LocationWith a new Supreme Clothing location set to open in the West Hollywood neighborhood in less than a year's time, residents are preparing for the good and the bad that can come along with the business. I would be the second Supreme location in Los Angeles County.

16 hours ago

Community Comes Together To Remember 2-Year-Old Keily Ayala Who Tragically Died Last OctoberRachel Kim reports on the heartbreaking death of 2-year-old Keily Ayala in October last year, and how the community came together Thursday to support the family and plant a remembrance tree in honor of the toddler.

17 hours ago

Statue Of Surfing Icon Joyce Hoffman Goes Up In Dana PointThe two-time world surfing champ was honored with a life-size statue in Waterman Plaza. Suzie Suh reports.

17 hours ago

People Making a Difference: Mulberry Lane FarmWhat began as a wide-open space for their sons as grown into a place where adults with special needs could learn about agriculture and farming.

18 hours ago

19 hours ago

Holocaust Survivor Details His Experience In 12 Concentration CampsJoseph Alexander was just a teenager when he was sent to his first concentration camp. He was liberated by American forces in 1945.

20 hours ago