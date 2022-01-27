Community Comes Together To Remember 2-Year-Old Keily Ayala Who Tragically Died Last OctoberRachel Kim reports on the heartbreaking death of 2-year-old Keily Ayala in October last year, and how the community came together Thursday to support the family and plant a remembrance tree in honor of the toddler.

32 minutes ago

People Making a Difference: Mulberry Lane FarmWhat began as a wide-open space for their sons as grown into a place where adults with special needs could learn about agriculture and farming.

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Authorities Seek Help Identifying Victim In 26 Year Old Cold Case MurderInvestigators need the public’s help to identify a woman whose body was found near a pile of trash in the Beaumont area 26 years ago.

3 hours ago

Get Rich Quick Scammers Targeting Latino Community in Orange CountyA new "get rich quick" scam has targeted the Latino community in Orange County, as over 50 stolen vehicles have been reported out of the area since Summer of 2021.

4 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Jan. 27 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

4 hours ago

Burglary Suspect PursuitDeputies are in pursuit of a burglary suspect in a Mercedes Benz SUV

4 hours ago

Report: California Most Targeted State For Ransomware AttacksKristine Lazar examines a new report that found of the nearly 4,200 ransomware victims from 2020 and 2021 identified in a newly released report, 260 are in California, making the state the hardest hit in the nation.

5 hours ago

Queen Mary Closed for RepairsThe Queen Mary was closed to the public this week so Long Beach city officials could begin critical repairs to the iconic cruise ship.

5 hours ago

Where To Get Your Free N95 Masks In Southern CaliforniaCVS began giveaways on Thursday and Walgreens is set to begin on Friday.

5 hours ago

Funeral Held For 16-Year-Old Girl Shot To Death, Tioni TheusA funeral was held Thursday for a 16-year-old girl whose body was dumped alongside the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles after being shot and killed.

6 hours ago

Super Bowl Program Facilitates Super SharingSusan and Jack Groh talked to Amy Johnson about the NFL program that facilitates the donation of gently-used books and school supplies to local children.

7 hours ago

Pursuit Of Reckless DUI Driver In LakewoodLA sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a white Sedan in the Lakewood area Thursday.

9 hours ago

Van Nuys Airport Getting Nearly $800K In Infrastructure FundingThe money will be used to improve its facilities, update its technology, and make flying safer and more efficient. Jeff Vaughn reports.

12 hours ago

City Of LA Offers Water Conservation Incentive For CompaniesBusiness owners who install water-conservation systems could get hefty incentives from the city. DeMarco Morgan reports.

13 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Jan. 27)A high of 70 for the beaches and 74 for the valleys Thursday.

13 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Jan. 27 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

14 hours ago

Man Killed, Second Wounded In San Gabriel ShootingOne man was killed and a second wounded in a shooting in San Gabriel Wednesday night.

15 hours ago

Large Water Main Break Floods Streets, Garages In Hollywood Hills NeighborhoodA large water main break flooded the streets and garages of a neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills in the early morning hours Thursday. The break occurred in an old 12-inch pipe that was installed back in the 1930s. Kara Finnstrom reports.

15 hours ago

Man Shot In Face While Driving On 5 Freeway In Sylmar; Gunman At LargeA man was shot in the face while driving on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar Wednesday night.

16 hours ago

Water Main Break Floods Streets, Garages In Hollywood HillsA water main break in the early morning hours Thursday flooded the streets of a neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills.

17 hours ago

Car-To-Car Shooting On 5 Freeway Closes Northbound Lanes At RoxfordSky9's Desmond Shaw reports overhead the 5 Freeway where northbound lanes were closed at Roxford while CHP investigates a car-to-car shooting that left one victim shot in the face and transported to the hospital. The shooting suspected reportedly fled the scene.

23 hours ago

Actor Peter Dinklage Questions Disney's Decision To Remake 'Snow White'The "Game of Thrones" actor says trying to make a live-action "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves" is a step backward for little people. Jim Moret reports.

23 hours ago

Walmart Partners With Ag Start Up To Build High-Tech Indoor Farm In ComptonJake Reiner reports from Compton where the agricultural tech startup Plenty has partnered with Walmart to build a state of the art indoor farm in Compton that's run, at least in part, by robots in a completely climate controlled facility that can operate year round.

23 hours ago