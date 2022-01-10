LAUSD Students Set To Return To Campuses TuesdayTens of thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students will head back to classes Tuesday amid a dramatic countywide surge in COVID-19 cases, but officials continue to insist on the effectiveness of infection-control measures on campus.

Taco Bell Employee Shot, Killed In Front Of Son By Customer Attempting To Buy Food With Counterfeit MoneyA fast-food employee was shot and killed in South Los Angeles on the job and in front of his son who was also working with him that night.

Bob Saget Autopsy Finds No Signs Of Drugs Or Foul PlayOn Monday, Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany reported Bob Saget's initial autopsy results saying, "At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play."

Betty White Died 6 Days After Suffering Stroke, Death Certificate SaysActress Betty White died six days after suffering a stroke, according to her official death certificate obtained by People.

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Jan. 10 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

Deadly Deputy-Involved Shooting Outside Rancho Cucamonga Bass Pro ShopA man was shot and killed by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in front of the Bass Pro Shop in Rancho Cucamonga during a cross-agency operation Monday night.

Deadly Deputy-Involved Shooting In Rancho CucamongaIt happened in front of the Bass Pro Shop at Victoria Gardens Monday evening.

New Guidelines For Healthcare WorkersHealthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19 can stay on the job if they are asymptomatic. Dr. Ali Jamehdor, from Dignity Health St. Mary in Long Beach joins the broadcast to discuss the new rules.

LA County Launches COVID Test Kit Pick-Up At 13 Testing SitesPublic health officials will provide free COVID-19 test kits at more than a dozen pick-up sites after a program to mail the kits got bogged down by heavy demand.

Kaiser Doctor Goes Over New Isolation GuidelinesDr. Pricilla Hanudel, assistant chief of the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente South Bay, also gives insight on how her hospital is managing the healthcare worker shortage.

Train Slams Into Downed Single-Engine Plane On Pacoima TracksA single-engine Cessna 172 went down Sunday onto train tracks adjacent to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, sending the pilot to the hospital.

Rev. Al Sharpton Officiates Funeral Of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14-Year-Old Killed By LAPD Stray BulletCivil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy and officiated the funeral Monday for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta who was fatally struck by a stray bullet fired by Los Angeles police inside a North Hollywood Burlington store.

Suspect Dodges Spike Strip Shortly Before Giving UpThe Los Angeles Police Department attempted to use a spike strip on a stolen vehicle traveling down west Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. The suspect dodged the strip shortly before surrendering to police.

Police Pursue Stolen Work Vehicle Through The ValleyPolice in the valley chased after a stolen work truck traveling down US-101.

Authorities Commandeer Golf Cart To Assist Responding Officers Arrest SuspectsLaw enforcement commandeered a golf cart to assist fell officers.

Police Detain Two Suspects In After Catching Up In A Motorcycle And HelicopterAuthorities from California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Sheriff's Department detained the suspects after exiting their motorcycle and helicopter.

Two Suspects Bail Out Of A Stolen White PickupThe suspects ditched their vehicle before fleeing from police on foot

Suspect Drives By Disneyland During Stolen Vehicle PursuitThe pursuit began in South Los Angeles before Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies requested the California Highway Patrol to resume the chase.

LAX Among 50 Airports That Will Block 5GThe FAA ordered the airports to create a 5G buffer to protect aircraft safety instruments. Chris Holmstrom reports.

Alec Baldwin Disputes Claims He Isn’t Cooperating With 'Rust' Shooting InvestigationActor Alec Baldwin is disputing allegations that he is not fully cooperating with the investigation into the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in New Mexico last year.

New Mass Testing Site Opens In City Of IndustryThe site has a capacity of up to 1,000 vehicles. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Convicted Murderer Robert Durst Dies In Prison At Age 78Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst, who was convicted last year of killing a friend in her Benedict Canyon home, has died in a California prison at the age of 78.

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Jan. 10 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

National Guard Deployed To COVID Testing Sites Across CaliforniaNational Guard troops are being deployed to coronavirus testing sites across the state. Kara Finnstrom reports.

