Concerns Grow In Bond Fire Burn Area Of OC As Storm Moves Through AreaPeople waking up in Orange County were relieved Thursday morning to not see heavy rain in the Bond Fire burn area near Silverado.

40 minutes ago

Residents Near Bobcat Fire Burn Scar Stay On Alert As Rain Moves Across SouthlandResidents living in the Bobcat Fire burn scar area in Monrovia are once again on alert as yet another winter storm moves across the Southland, especially people with homes on Ridgeside and Oakglade Drives.

43 minutes ago

Drivers Advised To Look Out For Roadway Flooding During Morning CommutesIt is a soggy start to the day in Los Angeles Thursday morning. Meteorologist Alex Biston advised drivers to use caution during morning commutes.

1 hour ago

Alex Biston's 4:30 AM Forecast (Dec. 30)Most of LA County is experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall this morning as the storm front is moving toward Orange County

2 hours ago

College Student Hayes Fawcett Makes Name For Himself With Commitment ArtBen Lyons catches up with the man who rules social media on the art of college football commitments

8 hours ago

Montecito Heights Standoff And Hostage Situation Turns DeadlyPolice said a man in his 30's killed his grandmother and then took his own life after barricading himself in a Montecito Heights home.

8 hours ago

Steady Rain Soaks Los Angeles Metro AreaSara Donchey reports from Mid-City where rain has fallen steadily over the LA metro area. Surface streets have stayed relatively clear, despite the amount of rain that's fallen over the last several days.

9 hours ago

OC Residents In Bond Fire Burn Scar Area Under Mandatory Evacuation OrdersLaurie Perez reports from Silverado Canyon where residents there, as well as those living in Williams and Modjeska Canyons, are under mandatory evacuation orders that went into effect at 8 p.m.

9 hours ago

Mudflow Alert For Monrovia Residents In Bobcat Fire Burn ScarNicole Comstock reports from Monrovia where residents are on alert for mud and debris flows and a Boy Scout facility was flooded with water and debris from the latest storms.

9 hours ago

Olga Ospina's Extended Weather Forecast (Dec. 29)Rain expected through Thursday, with snow in some areas.

10 hours ago

CHP Reporting Rain-Related Accidents On LA County FreewaysSky9's Desmond Shaw reports from Van Nuys, where the CHP says they're seeing some vehicle spinouts and cars colliding with center dividers, as well as an accident on the 91 Freeway in Vermont and another on the 10 with injuries.

10 hours ago

Rain Steadily Falls Throughout LA Metro AreaWhether it's a bit of a drizzle or heavy rain everyone in Los Angeles County is seeing rainfall tonight.

11 hours ago

Evacuations Orders For Yucaipa And Bond Fire Burn AreaOfficials have issued evacuation orders for areas in Yucaipa as well as the canyon areas near the Bond Fire burn area.

11 hours ago

Boy Scout Building Flooded With Mud And Storm WaterNicole Comstock reports live in Monrovia near the Bobcat Fire burn area, where a mixture of mud and storm water flooded a building.

11 hours ago

Mandatory Evacuation Orders In Effect For Bond Fire Burn ScarResidents told KCAL 9's Laurie Perez evacuations during the rain have turn into part of "canyon life" as they face more mud and debris flows as a result of the rainfall

11 hours ago

Hostage Situation In Montecito HeightsSWAT and firefighters are at the scene of Montecito Heights standoff, where a man in his 20's is barricaded in his home and, reportedly, holding his grandmother hostage.

11 hours ago

Orange County Sheriff's Detectives Seeking Public Help In Decades Old Cold Case MurderInvestigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Department put out a call Wednesday for anyone who might have information about the killing of 15-year-old Kerry Patterson, of Fullerton, in 1980.

13 hours ago

'We Have To Be Super Careful,' Dr. Ferrer Addresses Rising Case NumbersDirector of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer believes that case numbers may top last year's daily totals.

13 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 29 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

14 hours ago

Residents Along Bond Fire Burn Scar Brace For Another Winter Storm With Possible Mud And Debris FlowsMichele Gile reports from Silverado Canyon where Orange County officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order that goes into effect at 8 p.m. for Silverado, Williams and Modjeska Canyons.

14 hours ago

Holiday Crowds And SafetyWith New Year's celebrations quickly, Dr. Suman Radhakrishna from Dignity Health gives advice on how to stay healthy as we enter 2022.

14 hours ago

As Cases Of Omicron Variant Spike, Many Residents Changing New Year's PlansJeff Nguyen reports from El Monte, at the San Gabriel Valley Airport, where people were lined up in their cars waiting to get tested for COVID-19, all while LA County reported one the highest new daily case rates of the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

15 hours ago

Latest Roadway ConditionsThough there are slick conditions on the roads, California Highway Patrol is not reporting a lot of accidents, reports Sky9's Desmond Shaw from Van Nuys airport.

15 hours ago

Monrovia Residents On Alert Once Again With Latest StormRick Montanez reports from Monrovia where people living along the Bobcat Fire scar area are concerned about mud and debris flows, especially those on Ridgeside and Oakglade Drives.

15 hours ago