Overturned Big Rig Has Closed All Lanes Of TrafficAn overturned big rig blocked all lanes of traffic on the northbound I-5 causing a traffic jam near Boyle Heights. Good Samaritans could be seen trying to help the driver before rescue crews arrived.

41 minutes ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 27 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

1 hour ago

LAPD Release Body-Cam F... Killing Teen BystanderLAPD released body-camera footage today and other details of a shooting by officers that killed a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet as police gunned down an assault suspect inside at a North Hollywood clothing store.

3 hours ago

Doctor Gives Advice On How To Celebrate New Years SafelyDr. Hector Flores also breaks down the latest guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

3 hours ago

Witnesses Recount Shooting In Sunset BeachWitnesses said that the gunman inexplicably opened fire on a husband and wife riding their bicycles.

4 hours ago

Officer-Involved Shooting In Sunset BeachA gunman opened fire on a bicyclist, shooting the bicyclist in the back. Officers then shot the gunman. Both of the wounded were transported to the hospital. No officers were injured.

4 hours ago

Volunteers Begin To Prepare For 2022 Rose Bowl ParadeIt's the last week of the year and that means the countdown is on to the Rose Parade and all the magnificent floats! Volunteers are racing to transform steel floats into colorful masterpieces. KCAL9's Tom Wait has more on the preparation.

4 hours ago

Doctor Gives Us An Update On COVID-19 At His HospitalDr. Samuel Fink, from the Providence Tarzana Medical Center, also talks about the measure he takes to stay healthy through this winter surge.

4 hours ago

Holiday Travel Delays Continue As More Flights Canceled At LAXLAX has announces that dozens more flights have been canceled - causing headaches for tens of thousands of travelers. According to FlightAware.com, almost 1,100 flights in or out of the U.S. have been scrapped as well.

4 hours ago

Paper Vs Fabric: What's The Best Material For Masks?With the county dealing with the winter surge, many are asking: what type of mask offers the best protection? Tom Wait sits down with an infectious disease expert for the answers.

4 hours ago

El Monte Police Investigating Fatal ShootingA man was fatally shot on Monday morning on Gage Boulevard in El Monte. Police officials, along with LA County Sheriff's deputies, have launched an investigation to find a potential suspect and determine motive in the incident.

9 hours ago

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Becomes First Movie During COVID To Reach $1B"Spider-Man: No Way Home" became the first movie to reach $1 billion globally during the coronavirus pandemic.

10 hours ago

Families Hit The Mountains For Fun In The SnowA Christmas storm dumped fresh snow in our local mountains over the weekend providing fresh snow for families to play in.

12 hours ago

Sarah Weddington Dies at 76Weddington, best-known for her successful argument in the Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court at just 26-years-old passed away on Sunday at the age of 76.

13 hours ago

Authorities Searching for Missing Woman Dalia TaqaliLA Sheriff's detectives are looking for a missing West Hollywood woman on Monday, after she was reported missing from her home. They disclosed that she is developmentally disabled and may be heading for Sunset Boulevard.

13 hours ago

Holiday Flights Canceled at LAX, Other Airports Due to COVID-19 IssuesMore flights were canceled at Southland airports and around the world Monday, as a wave of cancellations over the holiday weekend driven by the coronavirus pandemic continued to inconvenience travelers.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Volunteers Work On Finishing Touches Ahead Of The Rose ParadeVolunteers were hard at work in Irwindale putting finishing touches on floats that will glide down streets during the Rose Parade on New Year's Day.

14 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Dec. 27)Meteorologist Amber Lee takes a look at the latest weather forecast.

14 hours ago

15 hours ago

Vehicle Crashes Into Fire Hydrant Launching Water High Into The AirA vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant in Encino late Saturday night creating a gigantic geyser.

22 hours ago

Man Shot In HeadPolice are responding to reports of a man shot in the head in North Hollywood.

22 hours ago

Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Eagle RockA man was fatally shot by an LAPD officer on Sunday evening in Eagle Rock. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, which occurred at 6:30 p.m. at the Chevron station on Broadway and Glendale Avenues.

23 hours ago

Doctor Says Region Is Facing "Twin Epidemic" With Omicron And Delta VariantsDr. Michael Daignault from Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said that the Omicron and Delta variants are dealing the region a one-two punch this winter.

23 hours ago