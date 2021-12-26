Fatal Hit And Run In TorranceOne person is dead after being hit near Alpine Village in Torrance. The police are still searching for the driver.

11 minutes ago

Holiday Travel Causing More Headaches Than UsualWith the increase in COVID-19 cases, airlines are noticing a stark decrease in employees available for shifts, causing the cancellation of hundreds of flights at LAX alone over the Christmas weekend.

16 minutes ago

Looking For After-Holiday Deals? Here Are Some Tips From A Shopping ExpertEditor of "The Real Deal" Kristin McGrath sits down with Jasmine Viel to dole out some tips to find the best deals for items you missed this holiday season.

49 minutes ago

Two Teenagers Killed In Car CrashFriends and family organized a candlelight vigil in North Hollywood to mourn the deaths of two teenagers killed in by a suspected D.U.I driver.

57 minutes ago

Authorities Arrest Pomona Pursuit Suspect Wanted for Reckless DrivingOntario Police arrested the driver wanted in a pursuit on Sunday evening. During the pursuit, which went through Pomona, Ontario and Chino, the driver exited one vehicle before getting into another. Eventually, the suspect exited the second vehicle before being arrested in the backyard of a home in Chino.

1 hour ago

Desmond Tutu, Anti-Apartheid Leader, Dies at 90Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the retired South African clergyman who challenged apartheid has died at 90.

2 hours ago

Residents Celebrate Beginning Of KwanzaaResidents gathered in South Los Angeles to celebrate the beginning of Kwanzaa. The non-religious holiday honors African Americans' ancestral roots.

3 hours ago

Volunteers Rush To Finish Floats In Time For Rose ParadeWith the Rose Parade happening next week, volunteers in Irwindale are rushing to finishing their floats.

3 hours ago

Authorities Respond to Fake Bomb Threat at Saddleback HospitalOrange County Sheriff's deputies were on hand at Saddleback Hospital in Laguna Hills on Sunday, in response to a potential bomb threat. After setting up a perimeter and evaluating the scene, it was determined that the call was a hoax.

3 hours ago

LAX Travelers Struggle With Hundreds of Flight Cancelations Amid COVID-19 SpikesAirlines around the nation are among the latest businesses to feel the effects of the pandemic, as hundreds of flights were canceled over Christmas weekend due to staffing shortages at the hands of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

3 hours ago

Lakers Dwight Howard Helps Unveil New CourtLos Angeles Lakers Center helped unveil a refurbished basketball court at Edward Vincent Park in Inglewood.

4 hours ago

Chargers Gaming StudioWhen they're not practicing or playing, Chargers players are challenging each other in video games in their very own video game studio. CBSLA Sports Reports Chris Hayre reports.

4 hours ago

Artesia High School Retires James Harden's NumberJames Harden returns to his alma mater in Lakewood for his jersey retirement after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers the day before.

4 hours ago

Former Laker Tracy Murray Reflects On His Los Angeles Basketball RootsTracy Murray reflects on his time in the Los Angeles Basketball scene, from when he was a standout prospect at Glendora High to his time as a UCLA Basketball broadcaster.

4 hours ago

STEAM Series: GiftwrappingAnabelle Borke, a professional gift-wrapper, has turned a holiday past time into a career, wrapping for celebrities, professional ad agencies and more. Borke took her proficiency in the hobby and with a bit of math and creativity, and turned it into a passion and profession.

5 hours ago

LA Continue Sees Huge Spikes In Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19Los Angeles County has seen a huge jump in COVID-19 cases in just over the last week. Jasmine Viel reports.

9 hours ago

Inside SoCal: 12/26 Wrap-UpAt SoFi Stadium, there is fun to be had in and outside of the stadium!

12 hours ago

'It Is The Most Wonderful Time Of Year': Volunteers Hard At Work Preparing Rose Parade FloatsVolunteers of the Rose Parade were hard at work the day after Christmas preparing parade floats in Irwindale. Tina Patel reports.

14 hours ago

Alex Bison's Weather Forecast (Dec. 26)Sunday is expected to be dry but more rain is on the way. Alex Biston reports.

14 hours ago

Holiday Travelers Get Hit With More COVID-Related Flight CancellationsNearly 50 flights to and from the Los Angeles International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as compared to nearly 100 flights on Saturday. Jasmine Viel reports.

14 hours ago

Meteorologist Evelyn Taft's Latest Forecast (Dec. 25)Rain, snow and thunderstorms move across the Southland.

22 hours ago

Major Crash Leaves Two In Critical ConditionOn Saturday night, a major crash in Rowland Heights left three injured, two of whom are in critical condition.

22 hours ago

Expert Advice On Preventing The Spread Of COVID-19 During The HolidaysDr. Michael Daignault joins political reporter Tom Wait to talk about how people can better protect themselves and their loved ones from getting COVID-19, even as daily positivity rates rise, along with hospitalizations, creating a massive demand for testing.

1 day ago

The Latest Weather: 9 p.m. (Dec. 25)Meteorologist Evelyn Taft reports on incoming snow and wind advisories for many parts of the Southland.

1 day ago