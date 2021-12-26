Authorities Respond to Fake Bomb Threat at Saddleback HospitalOrange County Sheriff's deputies were on hand at Saddleback Hospital in Laguna Hills on Sunday, in response to a potential bomb threat. After setting up a perimeter and evaluating the scene, it was determined that the call was a hoax.

3 minutes ago

LAX Travelers Struggle With Hundreds of Flight Cancelations Amid COVID-19 SpikesAirlines around the nation are among the latest businesses to feel the effects of the pandemic, as hundreds of flights were canceled over Christmas weekend due to staffing shortages at the hands of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

6 minutes ago

Lakers Dwight Howard Helps Unveil New CourtLos Angeles Lakers Center helped unveil a refurbished basketball court at Edward Vincent Park in Inglewood.

19 minutes ago

Chargers Gaming StudioWhen they're not practicing or playing, Chargers players are challenging each other in video games in their very own video game studio. CBSLA Sports Reports Chris Hayre reports.

22 minutes ago

Artesia High School Retires James Harden's NumberJames Harden returns to his alma mater in Lakewood for his jersey retirement after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers the day before.

28 minutes ago

Former Laker Tracy Murray Reflects On His Los Angeles Basketball RootsTracy Murray reflects on his time in the Los Angeles Basketball scene, from when he was a standout prospect at Glendora High to his time as a UCLA Basketball broadcaster.

31 minutes ago

STEAM Series: GiftwrappingAnabelle Borke, a professional gift-wrapper, has turned a holiday past time into a career, wrapping for celebrities, professional ad agencies and more. Borke took her proficiency in the hobby and with a bit of math and creativity, and turned it into a passion and profession.

2 hours ago

LA Continue Sees Huge Spikes In Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19Los Angeles County has seen a huge jump in COVID-19 cases in just over the last week. Jasmine Viel reports.

6 hours ago

Inside SoCal: 12/26 Wrap-UpAt SoFi Stadium, there is fun to be had in and outside of the stadium!

9 hours ago

'It Is The Most Wonderful Time Of Year': Volunteers Hard At Work Preparing Rose Parade FloatsVolunteers of the Rose Parade were hard at work the day after Christmas preparing parade floats in Irwindale. Tina Patel reports.

10 hours ago

Alex Bison's Weather Forecast (Dec. 26)Sunday is expected to be dry but more rain is on the way. Alex Biston reports.

11 hours ago

Holiday Travelers Get Hit With More COVID-Related Flight CancellationsNearly 50 flights to and from the Los Angeles International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as compared to nearly 100 flights on Saturday. Jasmine Viel reports.

11 hours ago

Meteorologist Evelyn Taft's Latest Forecast (Dec. 25)Rain, snow and thunderstorms move across the Southland.

19 hours ago

Major Crash Leaves Two In Critical ConditionOn Saturday night, a major crash in Rowland Heights left three injured, two of whom are in critical condition.

19 hours ago

Expert Advice On Preventing The Spread Of COVID-19 During The HolidaysDr. Michael Daignault joins political reporter Tom Wait to talk about how people can better protect themselves and their loved ones from getting COVID-19, even as daily positivity rates rise, along with hospitalizations, creating a massive demand for testing.

21 hours ago

The Latest Weather: 9 p.m. (Dec. 25)Meteorologist Evelyn Taft reports on incoming snow and wind advisories for many parts of the Southland.

21 hours ago

Meteorologist Evelyn Taft Delivers The Latest Forecast (Dec. 25)Winter-like weather and rain on the way.

22 hours ago

Staples Center Now Officially Named Crypto.com ArenaSaturday was the official switch for the Staples Center, which is now named Crypto.com Arena, a deal that cost crypto.com more than $700 million, believed to be the richest naming rights deal in sports history.

22 hours ago

Double Shooting In West CovinaTwo people were shot in a West Covina apartment Saturday and one person died. The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Police are investigating.

22 hours ago

As New COVID Cases Surge, Demand For Testing Is Also SpikingMichele Gile reports on the long, sometimes frustrating lines that residents are waiting on Christmas day to receive a COVID-19 test.

1 day ago

Meteorologist Evelyn Taft Tracks The Latest Weather (Dec. 25)With cold air moving in, residents and travelers along the Grapevine may see snow.

1 day ago

Rain and Snow Expected To Continue Into Next WeekCBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston says to expect more rain and snow in our forecast in the next week.

1 day ago

Possible Wrong Way Crash in Azusa Shuts Down 210 FreewayA possible wrong way driver led to a seven care pile up on the westbound side of the 210 Freeway near Vernon avenue.

1 day ago

COVID Surge Forcing Hundreds Of Flight Cancellations Locally, WorldwideA wave of worldwide flight cancellations continued to affect LAX today, with 81 Christmas Day flights canceled.

1 day ago