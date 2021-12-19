One Dead After Big Rig Collision In IrwindaleThe driver of the vehicle that crashed into the back of a big rig has died on Sunday. The vehicle could be seen lodged under the rear of the semi truck.

53 minutes ago

Grand Park New Year's Even Celebration Canceled due to COVID-19The New Year's Eve Celebration set to take place in Grand Park in Los Angeles has been canceled due to rising COVID-19 numbers. The in-person event has instead turned into a broadcast-only bash.

1 hour ago

Hazmat Team On Hand To Clean Gasoline Spill In PasadenaA gasoline pump struck by a vehicle on Sunday erupted with nearly 1,300 gallons of spilled gasoline. The rush of gasoline drained into the Alhambra wash in Pasadena, heading towards San Marino. Authorities advised that residents stay in their homes and shut their windows, to avoid the strong odor of gasoline.

1 hour ago

Shopping Expert Kristin McGrath Offers Advice for Last-Minute ShoppersKristin McGrath, editor with "The Real Deal," a retail coupon and information website, joined the studio to discuss the holiday season and massive amount of shopping that comes with it. She also offered advice, and gift ideas, for any last-minute shoppers struggling to get something together with less than a week left until Christmas.

2 hours ago

Deputies Rescue Fallen Hiker from Ice House CanyonA hiker who slid down a mountain in the Ice House Canyon area of the Cucamonga wilderness was rescued by deputies on Sunday, the man slid about 300 yards down the mountain.

2 hours ago

Huntington Beach Police In Pursuit of Suspected Drunk DriverA pursuit that began in Huntington Beach ended in Long Beach on Sunday, when Huntington Beach Police were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle and drunk driver.

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Surge Affecting All of SouthlandThe winter surge of COVID-19 cases appears to be here, with thousands of reported positive cases every day. Many California residents are doing their part to fight these rising numbers.

2 hours ago

Last-Minute Shoppers Flood Southland MallsWith less than a week until Christmas, shopping centers across the Southland were flooded by hundreds of shoppers looking to find a last-minute steal.

3 hours ago

No-Burn Order Extended Through Monday EveningA no-burn order issued on Saturday, expected to last through Sunday evening, has now been extended for much of the Southland, through Monday evening until 11:59 p.m., due to forecasted levels of high air pollution.

3 hours ago

Gasoline Spill In Pasadena Prompts Emergency ResponseA gasoline pump that was struck by a vehicle at a 76 Station in Pasadena spilled over 1,300 gallons of gasoline on Sunday evening, prompting a Hazmat cleanup crew.

3 hours ago

LAX Travelers Face New Challenges During Holiday RushWith over 200,000 travelers set to travel through LAX on Sunday alone, the holiday travel season has officially arrived. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, travel is much more complicated in 2021.

3 hours ago

Authorities Investigating Anti-Semitic Hate Fliers Distributed Throughout Beverly HillsMany Beverly Hills residents awoke Sunday morning to fliers pushing anti-semitic hate in their front yards. The fliers tied the cause and beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to Jewish people. Authorities are seeking information and urging neighbors with security footage to allow them access in finding the suspects.

5 hours ago

Rapper Drakeo Stabbed And Killed At Los Angeles Music Festival On SundayLos Angeles Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed and killed during a fight that broke out backstage at the Once Upon a Time music festival on Saturday evening. Authorities are still seeking for his assailant.

6 hours ago

LAFD Fights Arlington Heights Commercial Building FireLos Angeles Fire Department crews on Sunday were fighting a commercial building fire in a single unit of a strip mall near Arlington Heights.

6 hours ago

Holiday Travel Rush Well Underway At LAX with a Record-Breaking WeekendLAX officials claim that Friday was their busiest travel day since the beginning of 2020, with millions of people traveling through the airport this weekend.

8 hours ago

Inside SoCal: 12/19 Wrap-UpHaving a meal on the table is a gift in itself for some during the Holidays. Erica Olsen reports.

14 hours ago

2 Killed In High-Speed Chase In Highland; Probe UnderwayAn investigation is underway after a high-speed chase in the Inland Empire ended with two people being killed. Amy Johnson reports.

15 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Dec. 19)Rain chances return by Wednesday. Alex Biston reports.

15 hours ago

Highways, Trains And Planes Fill Up For Christmas Travel RushHighways, trains and planes are filling up as people make their way to their destinations ahead of Christmas. Kara Finnstrom reports.

16 hours ago

TMZ: Drakeo The Ruler Killed In Stabbing At Once Upon A Time In LA Music FestivalA man reportedly died after being stabbed at a concert in Exposition Park Saturday night. Amy Johnson reports.

16 hours ago

1 Person Stabbed At LA Music Festival In Exposition Park, City Shuts Down ConcertA person was stabbed at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival, which is taking place at Banc of California Stadium.The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department. Not long after, LAPD confirmed that the city had shut the concert down.

1 day ago

Pursuit Ends With Vehicle Crashing Into Home, Killing 2 PeopleA high-speed pursuit of a kidnapping suspect Friday in San Bernardino County ended when the vehicle crashed into a residence, killing two of the three occupants inside the fleeing vehicle.

1 day ago

Last Minute Shoppers Hit Citadel Outlets on Super SaturdayCBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez talks to last minute shoppers hoping to finish their Christmas shopping list on Super Saturday at the Citadel Outlets.

1 day ago

LAPD Officers Shoot A Man After Suspect Confronts Them With A KnifePolice responded to reports of a man with a knife at around 4:56 p.m. near the intersection of Griffith Avenue and East Adams Boulevard, where the officer-involved shooting happened shortly after.

1 day ago