LA Verne Residents Pushback On Proposed Housing Of Violent Juvenile Offenders At Nearby County FacilityKandiss Crone reports from La Verne where residents are voicing their concern over a proposal that could eventually place violent juvenile offenders in nearby detention centers that are currently home to low-level juvenile offenders.

30 minutes ago

Tips For Driving In Icy And Snowy ConditionsCaltrans public information officer Marc Bischoff preaches patience for drivers heading to the mountains for the holidays.

34 minutes ago

New Rules For The Rose ParadeTournament of Roses releases new rules for the annual Rose Parade as COVID-19 cases rise.

1 hour ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 16 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

1 hour ago

Exclusive: Del Rey Residents Along Ballona Creek Frustrated With City And County Over Growing Homeless EncampmentKristine Lazar reports from Del Rey where a group of residents who live along Ballona Creek say something has to be done about a growing homeless encampment. In order to compel city and county officials to take action, they started taking hours and hours of video of the area.

1 hour ago

Rain Briefly Returns To LA Area, Winds Expected To FollowTwo days after a major storm soaked much of the Southland, more raindrops began falling in the area Thursday afternoon.

1 hour ago

LA County Tightens Rules For Mega Events Amid Rising COVID NumbersLos Angeles County health officials Thursday announced new rules for those attending large events in an effort to combat rising COVID cases.

2 hours ago

Oil Sheen Floating Off Coast Of Huntington BeachMichele Gile reports from Huntington Beach where officials have discovered an oil sheen floating off the coast, a little more than two months after another large oil spill in the same area.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Millions Of People To Fly Out Of LAX For The HolidaysHeath Montgomery, director of public relations at LAX, breaks down the do's and don'ts for flying this holiday season.

2 hours ago

Tentative Deal Reached To Resume Trash Services In Orange CountyTeamsters Local 396 announced an agreement that could resume trash pick-up in Anaheim and Huntington Beach as early as tomorrow

2 hours ago

3 Men Arrested In Deaths Of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-ArzolaThe three men were arrested by the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force Wednesday. Thirty-seven-year-old David Pearce was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter, while 47-year-old Michael Ansbach and 42-year-old Brandt Osborn were both arrested on a suspicion of being an accessory to manslaughter, police said.

3 hours ago

Holiday Travel Rush Starts Early At LAXLAX says they anticipate four peak travel days -- Dec. 17, 19, 26, and Jan. 2. Tina Patel reports.

5 hours ago

Comic Con Revolution Comes To The Ontario Convention CenterHeroes, villains, artists, writers and cosplayers will be heading to the Inland Empire this weekend For Comic Con Revolution. Co-owner Drew Seldin spoke with CBSLA and let us know what to expect!

6 hours ago

CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive Event: 12/17Join Suzie Suh, CBSLA and the CHP as we collect new, unwrapped toys for children and teens in need. We'll be at Walgreens in Thousand Oaks from 10am-6pm. This is our last live event so if you can't make it, remember you can also donate by texting TOYS to 76278

6 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Dec. 16)A high of 58 for the beaches and 56 for the valleys Thursday.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 16 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

11 hours ago

Trash Strike Prompts Local Emergency Declaration In Huntington BeachThe city is implementing an emergency plan as trash begins to pile up due to a strike by workers of Republic Services. DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

13 hours ago

One Wounded In Car-To-Car Shooting On 110 Freeway In HawthorneOne person was injured in a car-to-car shooting on the 110 Freeway in Hawthorne Wednesday night.

13 hours ago

8-Year-Old Girl Struck By Gunfire In Anaheim HomeAn 8-year-old girl was struck by gunfire while in a home in Anaheim late Wednesday night.

14 hours ago

Car-To-Car Shooting On 105 Freeway In HawthornSky2's Desmond Shaw reports from over the westbound 105 Freeway, east of Crenshaw, where CHP was investigating a car-to-car shooting, in which at least one person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

19 hours ago

Oil Slick Located in Huntington BeachCoast Guard officials were made aware of a sheen located about a half mile of the coast of Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach on Wednesday. An investigation found that there was at least one sheen "the size of a football field," which reports now indicate is an oil slick.

20 hours ago