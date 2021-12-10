LA-Based The Filharmonic To Perform First Concert Since Start Of PandemicLos Angeles-based a capella sensations The Filharmonic will perform their first show since the start of the pandemic on Friday in Cerritos. Kara Finnstrom caught up with them at one of their favorite local hangouts.

39 minutes ago

1 hour ago

LAX-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing At OKC After Man Assaults Flight Attendant, Air MarshalA Delta flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a male passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Passenger Killed, 2 Hurt In Violent Van Nuys WreckA female passenger was killed and two others hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Van Nuys early Friday morning.

3 hours ago

Chargers Debut Their 'My Cause, My Cleats'NFL players across the league are shedding light on issues close to their heart for the league's My Cause, My Cleats initiative. Players chose charities to raise awareness for and then get custom designed cleats to wear during the game.

8 hours ago

Bear Roughs Up Inflatable RudolphA bear in Monrovia was caught on camera ferociously attacking an inflatable reindeer as a larger stood behind it watching.

9 hours ago

Some Vaccination Clinics Seeing Higher Numbers Of People Due To COVID Winter Surge FearsA COVID surge may have started in Los Angeles County as health officials report high transmission rates, increased case numbers and other factors that may be driving the rise in people visiting a vaccination site in Wilmington.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Exclusive: San Bernardino Sheriff's Department Takes Down High-Desert Marijuana Grow OperationLesley Marin was with San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Marijuana Enforcement Team as they raided an Oro Grande property, seizing nearly 5,000 plants.

9 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Thieves Steal From House In Broad Daylight While Family Is HomeA family in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles survived a scary ordeal after thieves stole items from their property while they were inside.

9 hours ago

210 Freeway Shooting Victim Drives To Pasadena HospitalSky9's Desmond Shaw reports on a shooting that reportedly took place on the 210 Freeway, near the Lincoln Avenue offramp. The victim of the shooting drove themselves to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, though it's unclear what condition they're in. Police are investigating.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 9 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

13 hours ago

Jussie Smollett Convicted Of 5 Of 6 Counts Of Orchestrating Fake Hate Crime Against HimselfFormer “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted on five counts Thursday evening on charges he orchestrated a fake hate crime against himself nearly three years ago, while jurors acquitted him of one other count.

13 hours ago

Family Sues Northridge Senior Living Facility For Elder Abuse And NeglectKristine Lazar reports from Northridge where a family is suing The Village at Northridge after discovering the living conditions of their now deceased 98-year-old mother and grandmother, Gertrude Iskowitz,

14 hours ago

OC DA: Latira Hunt Charged For Yelling At Daughter To Punch Opponent In Garden Grove Basketball GameCriminal charges have been filed against the mother of a 15-year-old girl who sucker-punched an opponent during a youth basketball game last month in Garden Grove.

14 hours ago

Dr. Michael Daignault Talks About Recent Decision By CDC And FDA To Allow Some Teenagers Booster ShotsOn Wednesday, the CDC and the FDA cleared the way for some teenagers to get booster shots for COVID-19. Dr. Michael Daignault, of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, joins Suzie Suh and Juan Fernandez to talk about this recent development.

15 hours ago

LAPD Union Accuses City Commissioner Of Using Position To Secure a Contract For His CompanyThe Los Angeles Police Protective League believes that the emails show that Commissioner Pedram Salimpour, appointed by Mayor Eric Garcetti to the Board of L.A. Fire and Police Pensions, conspired to get his company, PPS Health, which operates as Bluestone Safe, to the front of the line for a lucrative deal testing city employees for COVID-19. David Goldstein reports.

15 hours ago

LAUSD Students' Wish Lists FulfilledStudents were asking for basic home items, things like blankets, sweatshirts, generators and refrigerators; $60,000 of goods have been purchased so far.

15 hours ago

LAUSD Selects Miami’s Alberto Carvalho As Next SuperintendentThe Los Angeles Unified School District has selected Alberto Carvalho, the current head of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, as its next superintendent.

15 hours ago

Another Round Of Rain Drenches SouthlandAfter seeing its first rain in weeks on Tuesday, a second fast-moving storm front was moving through the Southland Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing more bands of rain to the valleys, as well as snow to the mountains.

15 hours ago

19 hours ago

20 hours ago

Food Waste Law Goes Into Effect On Jan. 1A law passed in 2016 requires businesses and multifamily residential dwellings to recycle their organic waste. Amy Johnson reports.

22 hours ago