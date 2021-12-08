Instagram To Launch Parental Controls In MarchDr. Nicole Siegfried, Chief Clinical Officer at Lightfully Behavioral Health discusses how teens are affected by social media.

43 minutes ago

Disney Debuts New Genie Plus Services Allowing Guests To Cut The LineOn Wednesday, Disney debuted its new guest service, called Genie Plus, on their app. It now allows visitors at Disneyland and California Adventure to cut through the long lines, all they have to do is pay an extra fee.

2 hours ago

LAUSD Faces Opposition Over Vaccine MandatesNearly 500 LAUSD employees have been fired following their failure to comply with the school district's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

2 hours ago

While LA County DA George Gascón Touts First Year Accomplishments, Recall Efforts Heat UpJeff Nguyen reports from downtown LA where nearly a dozen district attorneys appeared at the Hall of Justice to back LA County DA George Gascón, who has come under fire from critics in just his first year in office.

2 hours ago

STEAM: Making Snow At Mountain HighHow does Daniel Peckham transform a dusty Mountain High into a winter wonderland? Serene Branson shows us.

4 hours ago

CHiPs For Kids Visits Santa's Bag At Los Altos High SchoolThe Hacienda Heights school's guidance department had identified disadvantaged students to pick out gifts for themselves or family members. Amy Johnson reports.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Tiger Woods Returns To GolfThe golfing legend is returning just 10 months after a crash in Rancho Palos Verdes shattered his leg. Amy Johnson reports.

7 hours ago

Tik Tok-Famous Toby Spends A Day At Dodger StadiumToby ran the field at Dodger Stadium and saw his picture on the jumbotron, after the team's treats never made it to the beagle's home. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

7 hours ago

Paddle Boarder Hangs Out With Giant Sunfish Near Laguna BeachRich German believes this sunfish, also known as a mola mola, is the largest he's ever encountered. Suzanne Marques reports.

9 hours ago

LA County Issues Vaccine Mandate For Contract WorkersThe mandate would apply to workers who interact with the public or county employees. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

Man Killed, 2 Women Wounded In Shooting At Bellflower Smoke ShopA man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting in a smoke shop in Bellflower late Tuesday night. Tina Patel reports.

10 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Dec. 8)A high of 64 for the beaches and 68 for the valleys Wednesday.

10 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 8 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

11 hours ago

Pfizer Says Third Dose May Be Effective Against Omicron VariantPfizer reports that initial lab findings show the 2-dose regimen of their COVID vaccine may be less effective against Omicron, but that protection improves with a third dose.

11 hours ago

Thousands Of LAUSD Students Still Unvaccinated As Deadline NearsWith just over a month to go until the deadline, thousands of students in the Los Angeles Unified School District remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

12 hours ago

Magnitude-3.6 Earthquake Rattles San Gabriel Mountains North Of Rancho CucamongaA magnitude-3.6 earthquake centered in the Lytle Creek area of the San Gabriel Mountains struck in the early morning hours Wednesday and was felt across the Southland.

12 hours ago

Expert Talks About Growing Trend Of Retail Theft And How To Prevent ItMike Combs, director of organized retain crime investigations for Home Depot, talks to CBS2 News This Morning about the growing trend of retail looting and shoplifting.

12 hours ago

13 hours ago

20 hours ago

La Mirada City Officials Stop Fines On 'National Lampoon' HouseAfter ordering Jeff Norton to take down his Christmas decorations, the city of La Mirada has finally relented and stopped fining the homeowner.

20 hours ago

High School Student Shot And Killed Outside Boyle Heights Recreation CenterA teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a recreation center in Boyle Heights in the 2800 block of East First Street near Savannah Street.

20 hours ago

Riverside County Hires Retired Judge To Investigate Systemic Failures In Case Of Turpin FamilyThe case involving the Turpin Family, where 13 siblings were victims of horrific abuse and neglect by their parents, has prompted officials in Riverside County to better protect children by learning exactly what went wrong in this instance.

21 hours ago

Growing Concern Over Spike In Violent CrimesPolitical reporter Tom Wait looks at a seeming increase in crime that prompted the head of the LA Police Officer's Union to warn tourists away and had LAPD Chief Michael Moore reassuring residents that crime is not out of control in the city.

21 hours ago