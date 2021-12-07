Teen Shot And Killed Outside Rec Center In Boyle HeightsSky2's Desmond Shaw reports from over a Boyle Heights shooting where a teenage boy has been shot and killed.

Advocacy Group Creates Amazon Wish List For Students In Need This Holiday SeasonFor the second year, the public school advocacy group "Parents Supporting Teachers" has made amazon wish lists for the kids at Mission Continuation High School in San Fernando.

First Omicron Case Detected In Long BeachFrom the emergency room, Dr. Angela Cannon from Providence St. Joseph Medical Center joins the broadcast with the latest information about the Omicron variant

Mother Of 12-Year-Old Shot And Killed Monday In Front of Wilmington Elementary Speaks OutRachel Kim speaks to the grieving mother of 12-year-old Alexander Alvarado, shot and killed Monday outside Wilmington Elementary School, an incident that also injured a 9-year-old while she played on the playground.

LA Community College Students Can Ride Free On MetroMetro's GoPass program will give student free rides to campus through the end of 2022. Serene Branson reports.

Boy Killed In Wilmington Shooting; Girl Critically Wounded By Stray Bullet On School PlaygroundA 12-year-old boy was killed and two others were wounded – including a 9-year-old girl who was playing on a school playground -- in a shooting in Wilmington Monday afternoon. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Armed Robbers Steal Jewelry, Cash Outside Downtown LA HotelAuthorities are searching for at least two suspects who made off with cash and jewelry in an armed robbery outside a hotel in downtown Los Angeles in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Metro Seeking Feedback On Massive Sepulveda Transit ProjectDrivers who have thoughts on how to improve the Sepulveda Pass can share them with Metro in a virtual meeting. DeMarco Morgan reports.

New LA Program To Give Young People Work Experience, Help Communities Hit Hard By COVIDA new Los Angeles program designed to provide young people with work experience, while also making a difference in communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, launched Monday.

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 7 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

SoCal Gets First Rain In Weeks TuesdayAngelenos may want to carry an umbrella Tuesday morning as a fast-moving storm system was bringing much needed rain to Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties.

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Dec. 7)A high of 63 for the beaches and 64 for the valleys Tuesday.

Suspect In Stolen Car Leads Police On Wild Pursuit Through San Fernando ValleyA suspect in a stolen car lead Los Angeles police on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley late Monday night and early Tuesday morning before being captured in Sherman Oaks.

Authorities Arrest pursuit suspectLAPD arrested a pursuit suspect that was wanted for both potential DUI and a possible stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Californians Could Soon Be Fined For Water OveruseIn the midst of the second-worst drought in California history, residents may soon be subject to fines of up to $500 for failing to comply with water usage guidelines.

USC Student Second of Three Confirmed Omicron Cases In LA CountyA USC student, who returned after traveling to the East Coast for Thanksgiving, is the second of three confirmed Omicron cases in LA County,

Rep. Devin Nunes To Step Down From Congress In January 2022Congressman Devin Nunes announced he will leave Congress and begin working for former President Donald Trump’s social media company at the beginning of 2022. Tom Wait reports.

Police Begin Investigation of Holiday Party RobberyThe owners of the house where the robbery took place told CBSLA that Los Angeles Police Department detectives contacted them late Monday morning.

Inside The New Apple TV+ Series 'Swagger'Inspired by the life of NBA star and executive producer Kevin Durant, the new TV series "Swagger" explores the world of youth basketball both on and off the court. Starring O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Isaiah Hill, the show explores the dreams, ambition, and corruption behind the scenes of trying to make it to the NBA. KCAL9's Kristin Smith sat down with actress Shinelle Azoroh and creator and director Reggie Rock Bythewood to find out more about the show.

Man Charged With Murder of Jacqueline AvantAariel Maynard was charged with the murder of 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, wife of producer Clarence Avant, on December 1st.

US Surgeon General visits King Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and ScienceU.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, visited with local high school students to discuss the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, especially in relation to mental health.

Mental Health Monday - Help For HolidaysThe holidays are stressful enough on their own. Add in the pandemic, and many are finding themselves struggling. In this week's Mental Health Monday report - Serene Branson shows that help is often just a phone call away.

