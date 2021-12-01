Wilson High School In Long Beach Plans Gender-Neutral Locker Room In New Aquatic CenterThe $23 million project has one locker room facility that would include private, individual changing stalls, as well as individual shower stalls. School officials said the new facility will benefit gender-diverse students as well as students with disabilities, those critics disagree.

Chargers Runningback Austin Ekeler Donates Washers And DryersLos Angeles Chargers runningback Austin Ekeler, who is one of the best in his position, donated washers and dryers to Watts District Schools.

STEAM Series: Gingerbread EngineeringCBS 2'S Chris Holmstrom shows us how gingerbread creations could help build real-world problem-solving skills.

Suspect In Pursuit Of Suspected Stolen Chevy Truck SurrendersSky2's Desmond Shaw was overhead as the police pursuit of a suspected stolen white Chevy pickup truck came to an end and the driver surrendered to authorities.

Police In Pursuit Of Suspected Stolen Chevy Pick Up In Chatsworth AreaSky2's Desmond Shaw reports from overhead in Chatsworth as LAPD pursues a suspected stolen pickup truck.

Police In Pursuit Of Stolen White Chevy Pickup In PacoimaSky2's Desmond Shaw reports overhead in Pacoima where police are in pursuit of a stolen white Chevy pickup truck.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Hosts World AIDS Day Concert At The ForumThe concert hopes to spread awareness of the AIDS pandemic, mourn the people who have died and celebrate the advancements in AIDS treatment.

First US Case Of Omicron Variant Detected In CaliforniaThe first U.S. case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in California.

Remembering Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of Music Executive Clarence Avant, After She Was Shot To Death In Home InvasionRick Montanez reports from Hollywood on the life and legacy that Jacqueline Avant, wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, leaves after her shooting death early Wednesday morning during an apparent home invasion at the couple Beverly Hills Residence.

Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of Music Executive Clarence Avant, Discovered Shot To Death In Beverly Hills Home InvasionJeff Nguyen reports from Beverly Hills on the latest developments involving a home invasion early Wednesday morning that left 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, dead from gunshot wounds.

14 Cattle Killed After Big Rig Crashes Into Motorcycle Abandoned On Highway 395 In HesperiaMore than a dozen cattle were killed after two big rigs crashed after a collision with a motorcycle that had been abandoned on Highway 395 in Hesperia. Katie Johnston reports.

Messages Pour In On Twitter For Jacqueline AvantThe 81-year-old wife of music legend Clarence Avant was killed in a home-invasion robbery in Beverly Hills. Amy Johnson reports.

University Of California, Cal State University Extend 2022 Application Deadlines After Sites CrashThe University of California and Cal State University systems both extended their 2022 application deadlines to midnight tonight after their sites crashed, leaving prospective students in the lurch. Katie Johnston reports.

Jacqueline Avant, LA Philanthropist And Wife Of Music Executive Clarence Avant, Killed In Home Invasion ShootingAvant was identified as the woman who was found shot to death at the site of a home invasion robbery in Beverly Hills. Kara Finnstrom and Amy Johnson report.

Report: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Was Aware Of Aide Rick Jacob’s Inappropriate BehaviorLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had been aware for years of the allegations of inappropriate behavior against his former deputy chief of staff, Rick Jacobs, according to a new report Wednesday in New York Magazine. Katie Johnston reports.

Driver Killed After Fiery Tesla Crash In Redondo Beach Amid Heavy FogA woman was killed and a second woman injured after a Tesla crashed amid heavy fog in Redondo Beach early Wednesday morning.

2 Men Arrested In Real Estate Fraud Scheme Targeting SeniorsA fraudulent business operating under Cruz Holding Ent. was targeting LA County seniors, according to the LAPD. DeMarco Morgan reports.

CHiPs For Kids 2021 Donation InformationDonate a new, unwrapped toy for a child or teen in need this holiday season!

CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive 2021: Citadel Outlets EventJoin CBS2/KCAL9's Pat Harvey at the Citadel Outlets on Friday, Dec. 3rd!

Disney Cruises To Require COVID Vaccines For Children 5 And OlderDisney Cruise Line will require all guests ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before setting sail starting early next year, the company announced. Katie Johnston reports.

3-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Vacant Upland Apartment BuildingsA three-alarm blaze broke out Wednesday morning at several Upland apartment buildings under construction.

Traffic Nightmare? SoFi, The Forum Both Hosting Events Wednesday NightFor the first time ever, both SoFi Stadium and The Forum will host events Wednesday night, leading to possible gridlock as tens of thousands of people descend on Inglewood.

