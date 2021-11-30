CBSNLA: The Rundown (Nov. 30 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

4 minutes ago

Former Major League Pitcher Ricky Romero Hosts 2nd Annual Baseball CampFormer Toronto Blue Jay Ricky Romero returns home to host his free baseball camp at East Los Angeles College.

27 minutes ago

Exclusive: Family Discovers Home Listed On Airbnb Without Their PermissionKristine Lazar reports on an exclusive story of a local family who discovered their home was listed on Airbnb when strangers started arriving, claiming that they had rented the home. Despite the homeowners's effort, the listing stayed up for weeks on Airbnb's site until CBSLA brought it to their

1 hour ago

School Bus Hit By BB GunThe back window of a school bus was shot out Tuesday night in Koreatown. The bus was empty at the time and no injuries have been reported.

1 hour ago

Veterans' Voices: K9 For WarriorsThis Veterans' Voices looks at one non-profit not only giving vets support and comfort but also giving them a new best friend.

1 hour ago

Regional Physician Discusses How Local Hospitals Are Preparing For The Omicron VariantDr. Edward Blews III, an expert in infection prevention, discusses how local hospitals are preparing for the omicron variant as it spreads to different countries across the globe.

1 hour ago

LeBron James to miss several games after entering health and safety protocolsLos Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James entered health and safety protocols on Tuesday afternoon. He is slated to miss several games.

2 hours ago

Arborist Kevin Eckert Discusses Tree Health and SafetyArborist joins the studio to discuss tree health, stability, and how to care for trees outside and around your home to prevent threats to your personal and family safety.

3 hours ago

Victim of Fallen Tree RememberedAn Encino man who was killed when a tree fell on his place of residence is being remembered by his friends and family in the wake of the shocking tragedy.

3 hours ago

Fisheries Opened Off Orange County Coast After October Oil Spill Temporarily Closed ThemMichele Gile reports from Dana Point where fishermen returned to a 45 mile stretch of water off the Orange County coast that had been closed because of an oil spill in October.

3 hours ago

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Visits Ports As Supply Chain Crisis ContinuesWalsh was joined by port officials, the mayors of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and Long Beach Rep. Nanette Barragan.

3 hours ago

Skiers Rejoice: Bear Mountain, Snow Summit To Open ThursdayTwo of the most popular ski areas in Southern California will kick off their ski seasons this week. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

California Ban On High-Capacity Magazines UpheldThe 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned two lower court judges and upheld California’s ban on high-capacity magazines Tuesday in a split decision that may be headed for the U.S. Supreme Court.

7 hours ago

LA City Council Approves Ghost Gun BanThe Los Angeles City Council Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that bans the possession and sale of ghost guns.

7 hours ago

More Than 200 Downed Trees, Fallen Limbs Reported In Santa Ana After Thanksgiving Week WindstormThe high winds that raked Southern California on Thanksgiving week wreaked havoc on trees across the region, particularly in Santa Ana. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Report: LA Sheriff Halting Use Of COVID Testing Provider Fulgent Over Alleged Ties To ChinaThe Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will no longer use the COVID-19 testing provider Fulgent over its purported ties to the Chinese government, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Edward Badalian, Daniel Rodriguez Charged With Conspiracy, Assault In Connection With Jan. 6 Capitol BreachTwo Southern California men faces charges of conspiracy and other crimes, including the assault of a Metropolitan Police Department Officer, in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Two Drug Dealers To Plead Guilty In Mac Miller's Studio City Overdose DeathTwo men are set to plead guilty Tuesday to supplying the fentanyl-laced pills which lead to the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller at his home in Studio City.

10 hours ago

Ports Of LA, Long Beach Delay Container Dwell Fee AgainWith cargo moving faster off the docks, the dwell fee was postponed again to Dec. 6. Rachel Kim reports.

11 hours ago

Woman Arrested On LAX TarmacThe woman had a plane ticket on her, but told police she was trying to flag down a plane. Rachel Kim reports.

11 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Nov. 30 AM Edition)

11 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Nov. 30)A high of 73 for the beaches and 90 for the valleys Tuesday.

12 hours ago

LA Special Counselor To Plead Guilty To $2.2M LADWP Kickback Scheme, Bribing LADWP OfficialsA lawyer who represented the city of Los Angeles in a lawsuit over the L.A. Department of Water and Power billing system has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges for receiving $2.2 million in a kickback scheme in which he also bribed multiple LADWP officials. Katie Johnston reports.

12 hours ago

LA City Council To Vote Tuesday On Ghost Gun BanThe Los Angeles City Council is slated to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would ban ghost guns in the city.

12 hours ago