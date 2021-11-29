Is Cyber Monday Still The Best Time to Get Online Deals?Consumer affairs lecturer Dr. Zoe Engstrom discusses how to find the best deals on Cyber Monday as well as how to avoid scammers this holiday season.

52 minutes ago

Mental Health Monday: Cow Hugging Therapy (Nov. 29)The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita offers animal lovers in crisis loving cows for mental health healing.

2 hours ago

Food Banks In Need Of Donations As Need For Food Doubles Pre-Pandemic NumbersFood banks are looking for more donations to feed families during the holidays this year as the need for food is twice what it was before the pandemic.

2 hours ago

Epidemiologist From UCLA Fielding School Of Public Health Breaks Down Omicron VariantEpidemiologist Dr. Anne Rimoin discusses the dangers of the newly detected omicron variant of COVID-19 and the best ways to protect yourself from infection.

2 hours ago

Germarcus David Arrested For The Murders Of His 4 Children And Their GrandmotherLos Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a "rescue responding" call to find a woman in her 50s and four children — three boys and a girl all under the age of 12 — dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. One of the children was an infant.

2 hours ago

The Search For Missing Mother Heidi Planck ContinuesInvestigators, along with personnel from L.A. City Fire, Public works, the sheriff's department and the coroner's office searched a landfill in the Castaic Area Monday. Jeff Nguyen reports.

2 hours ago

Newsom Appoints Assemblyman Ed Chau As Los Angeles County Superior Court JudgeEd Chau, the assemblyman representing Monterey Park, was appointed Monday to serve as a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Champion Swimmer 'Mighty Mo' Celebrates 100th BirthdayMaurine Kornfeld only started swimming seriously at 65...and has since won 14 world championships and set 28 world records. Chris Holmstrom reports.

5 hours ago

Authorities Search Castaic Landfill For Missing Mom, Heidi PlanckPlanck was last seen in the downtown LA area on Oct. 17. Chris Holmstrom reports.

5 hours ago

2-Year-Old Filly Dies After Fall During Los Alamitos Race; Second Filly Also InjuredOne of the two horses injured in a race at Los Alamitos on Sunday has died, state officials confirmed Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Joseph Huertas Arrested In Ex-Girlfriend's Stabbing Death In East LAA man has been arrested in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend Saturday night in an unincorporated area of eastern Los Angeles County. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Man Dies After Large Oak Tree Topples Onto Encino Home In Middle Of NightA man was killed after a large oak tree uprooted and came crashing down onto a home in Encino late Sunday night. Kara Finnstrom reports.

6 hours ago

Grandmother, 4 Children Shot And Killed In Lancaster Home; Father Germarcus David ArrestedA man has been arrested on murder charges in the shooting deaths of his four children and their grandmother Sunday night at a home in Lancaster. Tina Patel reports.

7 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Nov. 29)A high of 70 for the beaches and 88 for the valleys Monday.

7 hours ago

Chiquita Canyon Landfill Excavated In Search For Missing Mom, Heidi PlanckThe search could take between seven to 10 days, according to the LAPD. Rachel Kim reports.

7 hours ago

USC To Introduce New Football Coach Lincoln Riley MondayUSC is set to hold an introductory press conference Monday following the much-applauded hiring of its new head football coach, Lincoln Riley.

8 hours ago

Super Lotto Ticket Worth $38 Million Sold At Santa Clarita Gas StationIt’s looking like an especially merry holiday season for one lucky person after a ticket purchased at a gas station in Santa Clarita matched all six numbers in this Saturday’s Super Lotto Plus drawing. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

LA To Begin Enforcing Vaccine Mandate MondayThe city of Los Angeles Monday will begin enforcing its strict COVID-19 vaccine proof mandate, which requires people to show proof of being fully vaccinated in order to enter a myriad of businesses, including restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and nail salons.

10 hours ago

A Dozen People Displaced After Fire Burns South LA Apartment BuildingTwelve people were displaced, but no one was hurt, when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles early Monday morning.

12 hours ago

Woman, 4 Children Shot, Killed In Lancaster HomeA woman and four children were shot and killed Sunday night at a home in Lancaster. Tina Patel reports.

13 hours ago

Man Killed After Large Tree Topples Onto Encino HomeA man was killed after a tree came crashing down onto a home in Encino late Sunday night. Kara Finnstrom reports.

13 hours ago

Woman, 4 Children Killed In Shooting At Lancaster HomeA woman and four children were shot to death Sunday night at a home in Lancaster.

14 hours ago

BTS Kicks Off Second Night Of 'Permission To Dance' Tour At SoFi StadiumThe South Korean band's "Permission to Dance" tour at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood went off Sunday. Saturday's show marked BTS' first in-person show in two years, after "Map of the Soul: 7" world tour was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Wednesday and Thursday's shows are sold out.

20 hours ago

Hollywood Christmas Parade Returns In Grand FashionAfter a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood Christmas Parade made it's triumphant return to the streets of Los Angeles.

20 hours ago