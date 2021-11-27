Retailers Left In Fear After Recent Rash Of Smash-And-Grab RobberiesWhile the robberies have been an issue for a while, the recent uptick has retailers asking for something to be done.

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Returns Home To Give Out Free CleatsHunter Greene comes back to the San Fernando Valley to give back to the community.

Authorities Seeking Driver In Fatal Hit-And-RunA fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Harvard Heights on Friday evening has prompted a search by authorities, who are seeking information on the driver of a dark-colored four-door BMW.

Pasadena Holds Event For Small BusinessesTo show appreciation for the small businesses that persevered through one of the most difficult economic downturns in American History, the City of Pasadena started the event “From Pasadena, With Love” beginning on Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday.

Valencia HS & Coach Larry Muir Win 1st Section TitleHead Coach Larry Muir & Linebacker Reid Farrell talk to Jim Hill & Beto Duran about winning their very first Section Title for Valencia High School

Mater Dei Discusses Championship & AllegationsJim Hill spoke to Mater Dei Head Coach Bruce Rollinson about the lawsuit surrounding the team as well as the feeling of winning an 8th section title. Wide Receiver CJ Williams joined him to talk about his decision to go to Notre Dame

OCSC's Michael Orozco Talks Family, USL Championship FinalFormer Defender on the U.S. Men's National Team, Michael Orozco, has been captain of the Orange County Soccer Club for three seasons, coming back from Mexico to be able to play in front of his family. This past Saturday, the veteran helped lead OCSC to its first ever USL Western Conference title. But the job's not done. Tomorrow, they face the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the championship game. Our Chris Hayre has the story.

Small Business Owners Invite Customers To Participate In Small Business SaturdayLos Angeles County small business owners are hoping shoppers will make purchases Saturday during Small Business Saturday, one day after the crowds at malls and stores for Black Friday were smaller than in past years.

Weekend Weather ForecastCBSLA's Alex Biston shows you what the weather has in store in Los Angeles this weekend.

Possible Lakewood Home Depot Robbery Suspects Arrested in Beverly HillsFour suspects that police believe might be involved in the flash mob robbery at Home Depot in the Lakewood Center Mall are in custody Saturday.

LAPD Issues City-Wide Tactical Alert In Response To Black Friday RobberiesA city-wide tactical alert was issued on Friday after a large group rushed into a clothing store in Beverly Grove and stole several items, adding to a string of robberies in the area.

LAPD Investigating Use Of ForceLAPD released a video of an officer using a taser gun on a man wielding a sword in October. The department said it's investigating the officer's use of force.

Group Of Men Steal Tools From Lakewood Home DepotA group of eight-to-10 men stole tools from The Home Depot at the Lakewood Center Mall Friday evening.

New COVID-19 Variant Raising Alarms, RestrictionsA new COVID-19 variant is setting off alarms around the globe and creating new regulations at home.

BTS Fans Angry At Ticketmaster's Late Ticket Release For LA ShowsMore tickets to this weekend’s BTS concert at SoFi Stadium were released Friday, but some fans were less than delighted about the surprise opportunity to see their beloved boy band in person.

Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store ClosedA series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B.

Black Friday Safety: More 'Smash-And-Grab' Robberies Prompt Increase In Mall Security, Pleas To Be Aware While ShoppingThe Los Angeles Police Department has taken special care this year to pay attention to holiday crimes as there appears to be an increase in robberies. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Stephen Sondheim, legendary songwriter, dies at age 91 on Friday.Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91.

Tens Of Thousands Of Residents Still Without Power Across SouthlandTens of thousands of residents across the Southland were still without power Friday morning due to the powerful Santa Ana winds and red flag conditions.

Shoppers Are Back For Black Friday, Despite Pandemic And Security ConcernsBlack Friday 2021 brought shoppers back to malls, even as there were concerns about a recent rash of smash-and-grab robberies. Joy Benedict and Tina Patel report.

