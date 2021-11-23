Former Sheriff Jim McDonnell Gives Tips On Personal SafetyFormer Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell shares advice on how to avoid scams and protect yourself from harm during this latest crime wave.

18 minutes ago

Orange County Detectives Investigating Recent Trend Of 'Distraction Robberies'In Orange County, detectives are investigating many other robberies that are occurring in store parking lots as well as follow-home robberies where suspects ambush seniors as they enter their neighborhood.

28 minutes ago

Port Backup Causes Short Supply Of Toys For Children In NeedRachel Kim reports on how the backup at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are leading to a shortage of toys for one organization that provides them to children in need during the holidays.

30 minutes ago

Some Residents Choose To Stay Local For Thanksgiving Due To Nearly Record-High Gas PricesGas prices in Los Angeles County are just one-tenth of a penny away from the record high price set about a decade ago ahead of one of the busiest times for road travel.

45 minutes ago

Deadly Shooting In East PasadenaAt least 1 person is dead and another person has been rushed to a hospital Tuesday after a shooting in Pasadena.

1 hour ago

LA Launches 'CIRCLE' Program To Respond To 911 Calls About The HomelessMayor Eric Garcetti says these unarmed outreach teams will answer 911 calls about homeless people, rather than armed officers. Serene Branson reports.

4 hours ago

Small Brush Fires Break Out Off 134 Freeway In Eagle RockFirefighters Tuesday morning battled several small brush fires that broke out in an area off the 134 Freeway in the Eagle Rock community of Los Angeles.

5 hours ago

California Lottery Warns Against Using Third-Party Apps, Websites To Buy Tickets OnlineLooking to have a lottery ticket delivered to your door? The California State Lottery says there is no app for that, at least not in the Golden State. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Swarm Of Looters Take Part In Smash-And-Grab Burglary At The Grove, Lead Police On Chase; 3 ArrestedA large group of looters took part in a smash-and-grab break-in at a Nordstrom store at The Grove late Monday night in the Fairfax District, and then sped away in several cars, leading police on a pursuit. Three people were later arrested. Kara Finnstrom reports.

5 hours ago

Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste Dominate Grammy NominationsJon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations Tuesday for the 64th Grammy Awards, while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year.

5 hours ago

Police: Man Shot, Killed Outside Bossa Nova In Hollywood Was Coming To Aid Of Woman Being Targeted By Follow-Home RobbersInvestigators believe a man who was shot and killed outside a popular Hollywood restaurant in the early morning hours Tuesday was coming to the aid of a woman who was being attacked in an incident that was likely linked to the recent slew of “follow-home robberies.”

6 hours ago

No Sanctions Will Be Imposed On Valencia Branch Laboratory After Operator Addresses Record-Keeping 'Deficiencies'No sanctions will be imposed on a Valencia laboratory that processes thousands of the state’s COVID-19 tests after an investigation into allegations its workers were not trained adequately, and specimens were being mishandled. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

3 Juveniles Arrested, Found With Nearly A Dozen Catalytic Converters Stolen From Throughout VenturaThree juveniles were arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of stealing nearly a dozen catalytic converters in the Ventura area. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

California Bears The Painful Scars Of Native American Boarding SchoolsFor decades, Native American children attended federally-run boarding schools, where they were forced to assimilate, an ugly truth in American history. Ten of those schools were located in California. Lesley Marin reports.

9 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Nov. 23 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

9 hours ago

Three Delicious And Thrifty Thanksgiving Dishes From Chef Sandra CorderoWith Thanksgiving just a few days away, you may be looking for some cheap, quick and easy recipe ideas. Decorated chef Sandra Cordero, who runs the Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, showed CBS2 News This Morning's Suzanne Marques three delicious dishes.

10 hours ago

Shooting Reported Outside Bossa Nova In HollywoodAuthorities are investigating a shooting outside a popular Hollywood restaurant on Sunset Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

11 hours ago

12 hours ago

'Equal Playing Field' DocumentaryA group of female soccer players with the organization Equal Playing Field is fighting for gender equality in sports from the top down, and they've done so literally, starting with climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. It wasn't just the players that made the trek. So did a film crew. A documentary about their journey was released last week and Ben Lyons has the story.

18 hours ago

Doctors Recommend Caution During Thanksgiving GatheringsLow case numbers have led to some dropping their guard against COVID-19, however, doctors recommend all residents attending or hosting a Thanksgiving gathering to practice caution as the pandemic continues to linger.

18 hours ago

Citadel Outlets Decides To Keep Stores Open On Thanksgiving NightDespite major retailers such as Target closing on Thanksgiving, Citadel Outlets decided to keep more than half their stores open on Thanksgiving night.

18 hours ago

LAPD Calls For Budget Increase To Keep Community SafeThe chief of the LAPD tells the police commission his department needs more cash to re-staff the ranks and to beat back the crime wave sweeping the city.

19 hours ago

Beverly Hills Ramps Up Patrols Amid Dangerous Crime TrendThe trend of smash and grab robberies of high-end retail stores has become a new trend around the state. Over the weekend, police say 80 people ransacked a Walnut Creek Nordstrom while others have robbed Fendi, Burberry and YSL stores in San Francisco.

19 hours ago

Pasadena Residents Mourn 13-Year-Old Killed By Stray BulletIran Moreno Balvaneda was playing video games in his room when he was killed by stray bullet in Pasadena.

19 hours ago