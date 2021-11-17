CBSNLA: The Rundown (Nov. 17 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

36 minutes ago

Scathing Audit Blasts LA's Expensive, Clumsy System Of Fixing Crumbling SidewalksTens of thousands of sidewalks are broken and in desperate need of repair, and it's largely due to the city's way of responding to requests, according to an audit from LA Controller Ron Galperin.

38 minutes ago

3 Museums Recognized As Sitting On Ancestral Serrano LandJohnny Hernandez Jr., vice chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, talks about the significance of this proclamation.

2 hours ago

Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse In Nearly 600 Years To Be Visible Thursday NightSouthland residents Thursday evening will be able to view the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years.

2 hours ago

'Boy Band Bandits' Rob 4 Spectrum StoresPolice have connected these young thieves to at least 4 Spectrum locations in Brea, Fullerton, Ontario as well as a heist in a Riverside Best Buy

2 hours ago

Federal, State And Local Leaders Announce Measures Ease Bottleneck At Ports Of LA and Long BeachChris Holmstrom reports from Long Beach where Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference Wednesday, announcing measures the state is taking fix the backup at the ports.

2 hours ago

Rust' Crew Member Sues Over On-Set Shooting, Alleging Baldwin NegligenceA script supervisor who was standing next to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when she was fatally shot with a prop weapon fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" sued the movie's producers Wednesday, alleging widespread negligence and claiming the scene Baldwin was rehearsing never called for him to fire the weapon.

2 hours ago

Former Riverside Teacher, Soccer Coach Paul Lowe Charged With Sexually Abusing Former Student 20 Years AgoA former teacher, soccer coach, and children’s book author has been charged with sexually abusing a boy he taught more than 20 years ago, and authorities believe he may have more victims due to his long history of working around children. Geoff Petrulis reports.

4 hours ago

Santa Ana Stimulus Program To Distribute $300 Prepaid Debit Cards To Its Most Impoverished RentersSanta Ana is launching a $6 million stimulus program aimed at giving a helping hand to their most impoverished residents. Geoff Petrulis reports.

5 hours ago

Brea Police Looking For 'Wannabe Boy Band' BanditsPolice need help identifying the suspects in several thefts at electronic stores in Brea, Fullerton, and Ontario. Tom Waite reports.

6 hours ago

Free Thanksgiving Meal Kits Handed Out To Families In Need At Union StationDozens of families received free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday morning at Union Station.

6 hours ago

LA Auto Show Returns To Convention CenterAbout one thousand cars and trucks will be on display at the LA Auto Show from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. CBSLA's Tina Patel has a sneak peek.

6 hours ago

LA Metro Enrolling Riders In Low-Income Discount ProgramThe Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority hosted a pop-up event at Union Station Wednesday to enroll low-income riders in its discounted fare program.

7 hours ago

Historic Long Beach Hospital To Close Emergency DepartmentA nearly 100-year-old hospital in Long Beach will shutter its emergency department this month. Geoff Petrulis reports.

7 hours ago

3 Florida Women Sentenced To Prison In California EDD FraudThe three women pleaded guilty last year to mail fraud in connection with the scheme. Suzanne Marques reports.

8 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Nov. 17 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

9 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Nov. 17)A high of 66 for the beaches and 79 for the valleys Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Britney Spears Revels In Finally Being Able To Use Cash, Buy CandlesThe music icon spoke out for the first time since being released from her conservatorship in an Instagram video. Amy Johnson and Suzanne Marques report.

10 hours ago

Deal Reached Hours Before Thousands Of UC Instructors Were Set To StrikeA strike appears to have been averted, just hours before about 6,000 instructors in the University of California system were set to walk off the job.

12 hours ago

LAUSD To Loosen COVID Restrictions Next SemesterThe Los Angeles Unified School District next semester will ease some COVID-19 restrictions, including testing and outdoor mask wearing.

12 hours ago

Staples Center To Be Renamed Crypto.com Arena In New $700M Naming Rights DealStaples Center, the iconic arena in downtown Los Angeles, which has been the home to the Lakers, Clippers and Kings since 1999, will be renamed Crypto.com Arena in what is believed to be the largest naming rights deal in history. Kara Finnstrom reports.

13 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Moving Company Under Criminal Investigation After Dozens Of Families Lose Their BelongingsKristin Lazar reports on a moving company not licensed to operate in California that is now under criminal investigation after dozens of customers hired the company to take their belongings cross-country, only to find out their items may be in storage and could be auctioned off.

19 hours ago

UC Lecturers To Stage Two-Day StrikeFor the first time in 20 years, non-tenured professors, lecturers, and other University of California faculty members say they will stage a two-day walkout this week over the years-long dispute over several labor issues.

20 hours ago

Staples Center To Be Renamed Crypto.com ArenaStaples Center, the iconic arena in downtown Los Angeles, which has been the home to the Lakers, Clippers and Kings since 1999, will be renamed Crypto.com Arena in what is believed to be the largest naming rights deal in history.

20 hours ago