Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (Nov. 16)Markina Brown takes a look at the latest weather forecast.

16 minutes ago

Matt Leinart Pushes For High School Flag Football League Exclusively For GirlsFor over a decade, former USC quarterback Matt Leinart has been growing the game of football in Southern California through his "Matt Leinart Flag Football League." The league's popularity has perhaps uncovered a sleeping giant: High School Flag Football exclusively for girls. CBS2's Chris Hayre has more on a sports that's on the rise in the Southland.

22 minutes ago

Veterans' Voices: Women WarriorsNever underestimate how difficult the transition is from service to civilian. Sometimes our veterans need a little extra help. Today's Veterans' Voices looks at one non-profit helping women veterans reach their potential both personally and professionally.

30 minutes ago

Pursuit of DUI SuspectLASD are chasing a driver suspected of DUI

33 minutes ago

DoorDash Driver Seen Using Brentwood Lobby Trash Can As ToiletA DoorDash driver was caught on a security camera using the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building as a toilet while delivering food to a resident.

45 minutes ago

How To Deal With Arguments At The Thanksgiving TableMediator Ted Andrews discusses how to deal with alternate views at holiday get-togethers.

51 minutes ago

Police Searching For 3-Year-Old Noah ClareThe search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, abducted by his father, 35-year-old Jacob Clare, started in Tennessee and has reached the southland, with the vehicle they were driving last seen in San Clemente.

56 minutes ago

Chargers Host "First Down For First Books" Reading Session For Elementary StudentsThe Los Angeles Chargers continue to make an impact on the local community as the team hosted their monthly "First Down For First Books" reading session with 2nd grade students at Martin R. Heninger Elementary School in Santa Ana on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Policy Change Could End Youth Sports In San Pedro And LomitaMichel Gile reports from San Pedro where leagues using baseball fields on U.S. Navy owned land could face thousands of dollars in fee hikes, due to a new Department of Defense policy.

2 hours ago

IllumiNative Works To Change The NarrativeIllumiNative is a national, Native woman-led nonprofit dedicated to increasing the visibility of Native peoples and we are committed to challenging and changing the narrative about Native peoples.

2 hours ago

Manhunt For Shadow Hills Prowler ContinuesRachel Kim reports on the latest developments in the hunt for an armed man suspected of several burglaries in the Shadow Hills and Sunland-Tujunga neighborhoods of the San Fernando Valley.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Costco Recalls Kool-Aid Canisters Due To Possible Presence Of Metal, GlassCostco is telling its members: don’t drink the Kool-Aid. Katie Johnston reports

3 hours ago

2-Day Strike Of University Of California's Non-Tenured Professors, Lecturers Could Affect Classes at UCLA, UC IrvineNon-tenured professors, lecturers, and other University of California faculty members say they will stage a two-day walkout this week over the years-long dispute over several labor issues. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Nov. 16 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

Manhunt On For Armed Prowler Terrorizing Shadow Hills NeighborhoodAuthorities early Tuesday morning actively searched for an armed man suspected for multiple burglaries in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley after he was allegedly spotted trying to breaking into a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility. Kara Finnstrom reports.

6 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Nov. 16)A high of 65 for the beaches and 75 for the valleys Tuesday.

7 hours ago

New Infrastructure Bill To Bring Billions To LA, Officials SayThe $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden Monday is expected to bring billions of dollars to the Southland for public transit projects, wildfire preparation, bridge and road repair, electric vehicle charging networks and more. Tina Patel reports.

9 hours ago

Parents Protest The Statewide Mandate To Vaccinate All Students In WhittierParents lined the streets in Whittier to demand a choice when it comes to vaccinating their children against COVID-19. Pat Harvey reports.

9 hours ago

LA County Launches Rent Relief Program For Small BusinessesApplications will be accepted starting Nov. 25, which is Thanksgiving. Suzanne Marques reports.

10 hours ago

LASD Seeking Public's Help Locating Kameron Bryant, 27, Missing In LancasterThe Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sought the public's help Monday in locating a 27-year-old man who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression missing from the Lancaster area. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

Judge Orders Vanessa Bryant To Disclose Mental Health Records In Kobe Crash Photos LawsuitVanessa Bryant must turn over her mental health records in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County over the sharing of personal cell phone photos that were allegedly taken by L.A. County Sheriff's deputies and firefighters taken at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash which killed her husband, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna, and seven others, a federal judge ruled Monday.

11 hours ago

Rooftop Standoff With Burglar Forces Evacuations In Panorama CityA burglary suspect refused to come down off the roof of a commercial building in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Panorama City Monday night, prompting a standoff.

12 hours ago