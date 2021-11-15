Monday Marks Deadline For LAUSD Employees To Be Vaccinated Against COVIDMonday marked the deadline for Los Angeles Unified School District workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

13 minutes ago

Police In Pursuit Of Suspected Copper Thief On Rooftop Of Panorama City BuildingDesmond Shaw reports overhead in Sky2 as a suspected copper wire thief attempts to evade police, but is currently trapped on the rooftop of a Panorama City building.

18 minutes ago

UCLA Economist Discusses Reasons Behind Gas Price SpikeDr. Leo Feler, a senior economist with UCLA Anderson Forecast, breaks down the recent spike in gas prices.

54 minutes ago

Mental Health Mondays: Untangling Night TerrorsKCAL9's Pat Harvey shows us how he got to the bottom of a sleep disorder common with children but now on the rise with adults.

2 hours ago

CEO Of LA Super Bowl Committee Discusses Economic Impact of Super Bowl LVIKathy Schloessman, CEO of Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee discusses the jobs coming to So-Fi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

2 hours ago

Sales Of All-Electric And Hybrid Vehicles Rising With Gas PricesJake Reiner reports from Santa Monica where some hybrid and all-electric vehicle owners are hopeful that the spike in gas prices will drive even greater interest in potentially cost-cutting vehicles.

2 hours ago

Some School Districts Report Shortage Of Substitute TeachersJeff Nguyen reports from Toluca Lake about a shortage of available substitute teachers despite incentives and stipends offered in hopes of bringing in more qualified teachers.

2 hours ago

Thanksgiving On A BudgetCBS2 looks at ways to save money this Thanksgiving! Monday, November 15, 2019

2 hours ago

Booming And Shaking Along The Coastline MondayMichele Gile reports on a noise that some residents along the coastline in Orange and San Diego Counties thought was an earthquake and others believed was a sonic boom.

2 hours ago

Patrick Bolden-Smith Missing After Mental Health Evaluation At County USC Medical CenterRick Montanez reports on a missing 26-year-old man, whose family is searching frantically for him Monday after he was discharged from County-USC Medical Center, where he had been taken for a mental health evaluation.

2 hours ago

Ventura Firefighters Attempt To Save Occupant Of Sedan Involved In CrashThe incident occurred on Grimes Canyon Road north of Highway 118. One person has been reported dead and firefighters are attempting to rescue one occupant of the gray sedan.

2 hours ago

Ports Delay New Fines For Idle Shipping ContainersThere's been a 26% decline in idling containers since the fine was announced last month. Serene Branson reports.

5 hours ago

Forum Announces First-Ever Los Angeles Residency With ManaGrammy award-winning Mexican rock band Mana announced Monday a residency at the Forum in Inglewood starting in March. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

3 At Large After Stabbing On Blue Line TrainA man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed near Florence and Graham Avenue. Serene Branson reports.

6 hours ago

Disneyland's Toontown Will Be Made More Free Play And Parent-Friendly During Year-Long OverhaulDisneyland’s Toontown will soon close to make way for a year-long makeover that will include open spaces where young kids can play and parents can take a break. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

IATSE Members Approve New Contract By Razor-Thin MarginThousands of Hollywood workers in the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union have approved a new contract, but only by a razor-thin margin.

6 hours ago

Armed Prowler Terrorizing Shadow Hills NeighborhoodAuthorities are searching for an armed man believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Kara Finnstrom reports.

7 hours ago

More Than 1 Million Kids Get First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine In First 2 WeeksIt's only been two weeks since the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old. Suzanne Marques reports.

8 hours ago

Nation’s Largest Grocer Now Using Fully Driverless Trucks To Fulfill Online OrdersNot enough drivers? No problem. Walmart says it’s started using driverless trucks for its online grocery business. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Suspect Leads Authorities On Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley, Ventura CountyCalifornia Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a suspect in a chase that began in the San Fernando Valley Monday morning, and then made its way into Ventura County, before coming to an end in Moorpark.

8 hours ago

Japan Airlines Opens Low-Cost Route From Los Angeles To TokyoJapan Airlines announced on Friday that their budget carrier, Zip Air, will introduce a service that provides a connection between Los Angeles and Tokyo. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Fugitive Couple In Fraud Case To Be Sentenced In AbsentiaRichard Ayvazyan and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, are on the run after being found guilty in a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

10 hours ago

Tinhorn Flats, Controversial Burbank Bar, Sold By OwnerTinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill, the bar that raised controversy over their defiance of coronavirus mandates and restrictions, was sold on Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

Orange County Reports High Demand In Child COVID-19 VaccinationsAccording to a report from the Los Angeles Times, Orange County has revealed that there is substantial interest from parents who want to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago