Psychologist Talks About The Emotional Toll Hoarders Place on OthersPsychologist Kati Morton and Lesley Marin discuss the social and emotional aspects of hoarding.

55 minutes ago

Gas Prices Continue To RiseGas prices in Southern California rose 1.9 cents today alone — almost a record high.

1 hour ago

Chinese WWII Veterans Receive HonorsAbout 20,000 Chinese Americans served in World War II but many during this period faced discrimination and racial inequities.

2 hours ago

UCLA Officials Apologize For Crowd Surge Outside Pauley PavilionA top UCLA official apologized Saturday after a surge of fans waiting to enter Pauley Pavilion for last night's men's basketball game against Villanova created a scare in the wake of the recent deadly crush at the Astroworld concert in Houston.

3 hours ago

1,000 Turkeys Handed Out By Salvation Army In South Los Angeles1,000 turkeys were given away on Saturday afternoon at the Salvation Army in South Los Angeles, in an effort to help struggling families enjoy their Thanksgiving holiday. Americans nationwide are prepping for the most expensive Thanksgiving ever.

3 hours ago

Holiday Tree Lighting at The Citadel in CommerceThe Citadel unveiled their Christmas tree lights on Saturday evening, when they lit up their 115-foot tree, decorated with 1,800 lights.

3 hours ago

Authorities Report Yet Another Follow-Home RobberyLAPD has reported another follow-home robbery, one of many over recent weeks, on Saturday. A woman was followed home where she was immediately confronted by up to eight suspects. She was held at gunpoint when she turned over several valuable possessions. No injuries have been reported.

3 hours ago

Salvation Army Gives Away 1,000 Turkeys To Families In South LAThe Salvation Army hosted one of several food distributions Saturday with a giveaway of 1,000 turkeys as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

11 hours ago

California Considering Warning System For Heat WavesThe state of California is considering implementing a warning system to prepare residents for when a heat wave is coming. Nicole Comstock reports.

23 hours ago

Long Beach Police Issue Public Warning Following String Of Break-Ins In Belmont ShoreAuthorities from the Long Beach Police Department have issued a public warning, following a streak of break-ins that have taken place in neighborhoods of Belmont Shore from November 1 to November 7.

23 hours ago

Britney Spears Freed: Judge Ends Controversial ConservatorshipA Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Friday decided to end the controversial conservatorship which singer Britney Spears has been under for more than a decade.

1 day ago

CHP Pursuit Of Stolen VehicleThe California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a driver in a stolen vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Pacoima.

1 day ago

Only On CBS 2: Granada Hills Hoarding House Filling Up With Belongings AgainA house in Granada Hills that was cleaned out after extreme hoarding conditions is starting to fill up again, and residents nearby are concerned. Kristine Lazar reports.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Local Medical Director Speaks About Vaccine Booster ShotsDr. Ilan Shapiro, of AltaMed Health Services, weighs in on vaccine booster shots.

1 day ago

LA City Council Tweaks COVID Vaccine Proof Mandate; Drops Shopping Centers From RequirementThe Los Angeles City Council on Friday approved slight changes to the sweeping new mandate which took effect earlier this week requiring people to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and several other types of establishments.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Bolt, the Chargers Dog, Visits Seal TeamSoon Bolt, the Chargers mascot, will be graduating to a full-fledged service dog. Just before his graduation, Bolt took a trip to the set of CBS' hit show Seal Team to visit with the actors & a new canine friend in honor of Veteran's Day

1 day ago

LA Deputy Shoots, Kills Woman, Wounds Man After Being Attacked At Commerce Gas StationA woman was killed and a man was wounded after they allegedly physically assaulted a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy early Friday morning in Commerce, prompting him to open fire on them. The deputy also suffered facial injuries, but not from a gunshot wound.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Heat Bears Down In Orange County As Wind Speeds Pick UpOrange County residents are hoping to get relief from the heat as temperatures rise. Michele Gile reports.

1 day ago

Britney Spears Fans Celebrate End Of ConservatorshipA Los Angeles Superior Court judge Friday formally ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life for nearly 14 years.

1 day ago

1 day ago