Chris Taylor Helps Build Playground Set For Young Girl With CancerDodger Chris Taylor helped build a playground set for a Los Alamitos girl with cancer. Taylor lost two of his close friends to pediatric cancer.

23 minutes ago

Exclusive: In-N-Out Burger So Far Not Asking Customers For Vaccine VerificationChris Holmstrom reports from Hollywood on whether or not In-N-Out Burger will adhere to the City of Los Angeles' sweeping new law requiring all customers visiting indoor portions of restaurants, bars, gyms, salons and coffee shops show proof that they are fully vaccinated. In San Francisco, the burger chain refused to ask customers for vaccine verification and shut their doors.

51 minutes ago

Storage Facility FireStorage Facility Fire-Stacey Butler-Bellflower-live-pkg

1 hour ago

Chargers Linebackers Surprise Middle SchoolersChargers linebackers Kenneth Murray Jr. and Uchenna Nwosu surprised middle schoolers on Tuesday as part of their ongoing campaign for mental wellness.

1 hour ago

Warehouse Fire Rages In Baldwin ParkAn auto repair shop in Baldwin Park went up in flames at 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

1 hour ago

Governor Gavin Newsom Back in the Public EyeTom Wait reports on Governor Gavin Newsom's reemergence after being out of the public eye for some weeks now.

2 hours ago

Ducks General Manager Bob Murray Placed on Administrative LeaveThe Anaheim Ducks placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on leave Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation into his conduct.

4 hours ago

Fire Crews Continue Battling Storage Facility Fire In BellflowerStacey Butler reports from Bellflower where fire crews are battling a blaze a storage space facility where other, nearby structures are threatened.

5 hours ago

Veterans' Voices: Entrepreneurs Succeeding In The Business WorldNever underestimate how difficult the transition is from service to civilian. Sometimes our veterans need a little extra help. This Veterans' Voices looks at one non-profit veteran helping entrepreneurs succeed in the business world. Suzanne Marques report.Suzanne Marques

5 hours ago

A Local Nonprofit Works With County Business Owners To Help Find GrantsSerene Branson reports on the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, a nonprofit made up of public and private partnerships that aim to help businesses grow and navigate challenges.

6 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Nov. 9 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

6 hours ago

Teacher Ditches Traditional GradingAlhambra High School English Teacher Josh Moreno is working to align grades with what students are learning, not on behavior, deadlines or quantity of work.

6 hours ago

Firefighters Continue Battling Blaze At Bellflower Storage FacilitySky2's Desmond Shaw reports from overhead in Bellflower where LA County firefighters have been battling a blaze at a storage space facility for more than two and a half hours now.

6 hours ago

Experts Talk About Potential Confrontations Following Mask and Vaccine MandatesDaron Wyatt and Jonathan F. Harris join the newscast to discuss the new mandates and the implications for local businesses and workers.

7 hours ago

St. Johns Well Child And Family Center Launches 'Vaccine Roadshow' To Get Kids Ages 5-11 VaccinatedKandiss Crone reports from Compton where the school district teamed up with the healthcare center to bring vaccinations to children in communities of color.

7 hours ago

Orange County To Begin Prosecuting Convicted Drug Dealers For MurderThe Orange County District Attorney’s office will begin prosecuting convicted drug dealers for murder as fentanyl-related deaths continue to drastically rise.

7 hours ago

Woman Killed, Man Wounded In South LA Drive-By ShootingA 28-year-old woman was shot and killed and a 20-year-old man was wounded Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles.

7 hours ago

Business Owners Worry About Enforcing City Of LA's Vaccine MandateJeff Nguyen reports from Woodland Hills where at least one business has come up with a plan for dealing with enforcement of Los Angeles' latest vaccine mandate, requiring all customers be vaccinated against COVID-19 for entrance into an establishment's indoor facilities.

7 hours ago

Massive Fire In Bellflower Storage FacilitySky9's Desmond Shaw reports from above a fire at a storage space facility located near Artesia Boulevard and Woodruff Avenue in Bellflower. Firefighters have been working for more than an hour to knock the blaze down.

7 hours ago

Dodgers Holiday Festival Brings Ice Skating Rink To Center Field Starting Nov. 26The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.

9 hours ago

Rams Host Titans At SoFi StadiumThe Los Angeles Rams hosted the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium Sunday. Jake Reiner reports live from the stadium.

9 hours ago

NorCal Man Wanted For Capitol Insurrection Seeks Asylum in BelarusA Northern California man who faces criminal charges from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country’s state TV reported. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

City Of LA's Vaccine Proof Mandate Creates Enforcement Concerns For Some WorkersSome businesses and employees are concerned about the enforcement aspect of the city of Los Angeles' vaccination proof mandate. Kara Finnstrom reports.

11 hours ago

Man Stabbed By Security Guard During Confrontation In Santa Monica Vons Store Over Mask-WearingA man was stabbed late Monday night by a security guard at a Vons grocery store in Santa Monica after he purportedly became violent when employees asked him to put on a mask. Tina Patel reports.

12 hours ago