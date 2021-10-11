CBSNLA: The Rundown (Oct. 11 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

27 minutes ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Oct. 11)A high of 69 for the beaches and 74 for the valleys Monday.

29 minutes ago

A Look At The LA Dodgers FoundationNichol Whiteman, president of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, speaks to CBS2 News This Morning ahead of Game 3 between the Dodgers and Giants.

35 minutes ago

Southwest Airlines Experiences Slew Of Cancellations, Delays NationwideWith claims of air traffic control and weather issues, Southwest Airlines has suffered three straight days of cancellations and delays, though no other major airlines have experienced the same level of problems. Tina Patel reports.

2 hours ago

A Look At The Culinary Treats Awaiting Fans At Dodgers-Giants Game 3Chef Ryan Evans tells CBS2 News This Morning's Kara Finnstrom what culinary treats fans attending Game 3 of the Dodgers-Giants series Monday night can expect at Dodger Stadium.

2 hours ago

City And State Beaches In Huntington Beach Reopen MondayCity and state beaches in Huntington Beach reopened at 6 a.m. Monday after being closed for more than a week following the massive oil spill.

2 hours ago

Two Killed In Fiery North Hollywood WreckTwo people were killed when a car slammed into a pole and caught fire in North Hollywood in the early morning hours Monday.

3 hours ago

Foul Smell In Carson Getting 'Nuisance Declaration' By Cit And County LeadersLaurie Perez reports from Carson where city and county leaders plan to declare a "nuisance declaration," which will open up some funds to deal with the foul stench of hydrogen sulfide in the air. For residents, though, some say it feels like living under a new kind of lockdown.

10 hours ago

Human Remains Discovered In Yucca ValleySearchers looking for a missing woman found human remains today. It could take several week before those remains are identified, though the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department was out looking for 31-year-old Lauren Cho who disappeared in June. Authorities did not say whether they believe the remains to be Cho's.

10 hours ago

Police Reviewing Security Footage In Connection To Shooting Death Of A Woman At Hollywood Metro StationRick Montanez reports from Hollywood where police are still searching for a man that shot and killed a woman Saturday morning on the Metro Station and then fled the scene.

10 hours ago

Alleged Assault Suspect In Custody After Standoff In Rancho Santa MargaritaDeputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department were involved in an hours long standoff that ended in the arrest of an alleged assault suspect is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

10 hours ago

Southwest Airlines Experiencing Greater Delays And Cancellations Than Other AirlinesJake Reiner reports from LAX where frustrated and weary travelers find themselves stranded as Southwest airlines cancels more than 1,000 flight across the country Sunday.

10 hours ago

Alleged Assault Suspect In Standoff With Orange County Sheriff's DepartmentA suspect is in an a standoff with Orange County deputies after reportedly fleeing from an earlier assault, in which a victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries in Rancho Santa Margarita.

12 hours ago

Actor David Boreanaz Talks About Season Premiere Of 'Seal Team,' Airing Sunday Night On CBSDavid Boreanaz speaks with Lesley Marin about the season premiere of his show "Seal Team," airing Sunday nigh at 10 p.m. on CBS.

13 hours ago

10,000 Runners Participated In Long Beach Marathon SundayRunner from 44 states and 19 different nations ran in the annual Long Beach Marathon Sunday. All participants were required to be fully vaccinated.

14 hours ago

CicLAvia Returns To 'Heart Of LA' That Debuted 10 Years AgoCicLAvia celebrated it's 10 year birthday Sunday, commemorating the ride by tracing it's inaugural route through Los Angeles.

14 hours ago

Charger Fans React To New County Mandate Requiring Proof Of VaccinationBrittney Hopper reports from SoFi Stadium where fans were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

14 hours ago

Gunman Escapes After Shooting And Killing A Woman At Hollywood Metro StationRick Montanez reports from Hollywood on the latest developments in the death of a woman, shot by a man who is still at-large, at the Metro Station.

14 hours ago

Deadly Deputy-Involved Shooting Near WhittierLA County sheriff's deputies were involved in a fatal shooting Sunday in unincorporated LA, near Whittier.

14 hours ago

Chargers Beat Browns 47-42 Sunday At SoFi StadiumJim Hill and Beto Duran recap the battle between the Cleveland Browns and the LA Chargers, a game that included 41 total points scored in the fourth quarter, with 26 of those coming from the Bolts.

15 hours ago

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (Oct. 10)Fall-like conditions are expected this week. Markina Brown reports.

1 day ago

Driver Dies After Being Attacked Following Altercation At Bar In HawthorneA driver is dead after allegedly trying to run over a group of people on a sidewalk in Hawthorne. Joy Benedict reports.

1 day ago

Inside SoCal Sunday Morning: 10/10From pumpkins to pies, it’s all about Fall!

1 day ago

Dodgers Game Viewing PartyLaurie Perez reports from Chavez Ravine where fans packed the stadium to watch the boys in blue play the Giants in San Francisco.

1 day ago