'Big Brother' Crowns First-Ever Black WinnerXavier Prather plans to use his winnings for his nephew's college education. Suzanne Marques reports.

22 minutes ago

Sitting On Money: Angelenos Cash In On Booming Real Estate Market With ADUsWhen the pandemic hit, many people suddenly found themselves with extra time on their hands and got to work with home improvements, so much so that it drove up the cost of lumber. This period then prompted one of the hottest trends: turning homes into income property. Suzanne Marques reports.

1 hour ago

'The Price Is Right' Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary"The Price is Right" is marking its 50-year anniversary this month. Joy Benedict reports.

1 hour ago

Deadly Hit-And-Run In BrentwoodDesmond Shaw reports from Sky2 on a deadly hit-and-run in Brentwood, on a surface street west of the 405 Freeway, that has claimed the life of one victim. LAPD does not have a vehicle description at this time.

9 hours ago

Young Mother Shot Outside Millikan High School In Long Beach To Be Taken Off Life Support; Safety Officer Placed On LeaveAn 18-year-old woman who was shot by a school safety officer near Millikan High School in Long Beach will be taken off life support by her family within 24 hours, an attorney announced Wednesday night.

9 hours ago

Call for Justice After CHP ShootingA man was fatally shot by California Highway Patrol officers Tuesday in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles.

9 hours ago

LA City Council Delays Vote On Vaccine MandatesVaccine mandates could soon be required to enter most indoor businesses across the city of Los Angeles. That's if the LA city council passes the ordinance next week after delaying the vote on Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Fans Celebrate Judge's Order Suspending Jamie Spears As Conservator Of Daughter's EstateSara Donchey reports from downtown LA where throngs of Britney Spears fans celebrated a Superior Court Judge's ruling that suspended Jamie Spears from control of his daughter's estate after 13 years of handling her affairs.

10 hours ago

Mother on Life Support After ShootingMother on Life Support After Shooting-Stacey Butler, Long Beach-live pkg.

10 hours ago

Former Olympic, USC Swimmer Klete Keller Pleads Guilty for Role in U.S. Capitol InsurrectionKlete Keller, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, agreed to cooperate with authorities after accepting a plea deal.

11 hours ago

Experts Say Project Roomkey Fell Short Of ExpectationsKristine Lazar reports on California’s Project Roomkey, which was billed as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19 amongst the vulnerable homeless population and find them permanent housing, though has fallen short of what people hoped it may accomplish.

11 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Sept. 29 PM Edition)Here are the latest headline in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

14 hours ago

Student ControversyStudent Controversy two High schools, Outrage over Offensive poster- Michele Gile-Yorba Linda-pkg.

14 hours ago

STEAM: Meet An Exotic Snake BreederExotic snake breeder Jay Brewer works at Prehistoric Pets, a pet shop in a Fountain Valley strip mall, where he handles all sorts of reptiles.

14 hours ago

Britney Spears' Father Suspended From Controlling Daughter's EstateRachel Kim reports from downtown LA where a Los Angeles superior court judge suspended Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from his role as conservator over his daughter's estate, which he's controlled for the last 13 years.

15 hours ago

Fans Show Support Outside Dramatic LA Hearing In Britney Spears’ Conservatorship CaseA Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Wednesday decided to bring an end to the controversial 13-year conservatorship saga of singer Britney Spears.

15 hours ago

18-Year-Old Mom Shot In Head In Long Beach18-Year-Old Mom declared brain dead after being shot by school safety officer

15 hours ago

LA City Council Vote On Sweeping COVID Vaccine Mandate Postponed By Councilman BuscainoThe Los Angeles City Council was set to vote Wednesday on a sweeping ordinance requiring eligible people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter a vast array of businesses but the vote was delayed by Councilman Joe Buscaino who withheld his vote.

16 hours ago

CDC Advisory Urges Pregnant Women To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19The public health agency reported that only 30% of pregnant women are vaccinated.

16 hours ago

Man Shot By School Police In South Los AngelesA man was shot by school police in South Los Angeles Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father As Conservator Over Her EstateRachel Kim reports from downtown LA where a Los Angeles superior court judge has suspended Jamie Spears as conservator over his daughter's estate.

16 hours ago

Groundbreaking for Tiny Homes Village in Eagle RockLos Angeles city officials and community leaders broke ground today on a new project to help the homeless in Eagle Rock. The site will become the district's second tiny homes village. The Eagle Rock location will make nearly 100 beds available to people experiencing homelessness in the community.

16 hours ago

Veteran's Voices: Non-Profit Provides Pro-Bono Legal Help To Current, Former ServicemembersAntoinette Balta co-founded the Veterans Legal Institute to help veterans, active service members and their families. Suzanne Marques reports.

16 hours ago

Death Of Infant In Custody Of Orange County Jail Under InvestigationAn investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of a child born to an inmate at Orange County’s Intake and Release Center. Katie Johnston reports.

17 hours ago