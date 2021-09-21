George Holliday, Man Who Videotaped Rodney King Beating, Dies Of COVIDGeorge Holliday, the plumber who videotaped the violent Los Angeles police beating of Black motorist Rodney King in Lake View Terrace back in 1991 – one of the most defining moments in L.A. history -- has died from COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

28 minutes ago

A Sneak Peek Of The Highly-Anticipated Academy MuseumCBS2 News This Morning's Tina Patel got a sneak peek of the new $482 million Academy Museum, which opens to the public on Sept. 30.

40 minutes ago

Susan G. Komen To Hold Massive Fundraising Events Saturday To Fight Breast CancerMark Pilon, executive director for the Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County affiliate, speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about several fundraising events taking place Saturday, Sept. 21, in Los Angeles and Orange counties, and the Inland Empire.

58 minutes ago

Driver Killed, 5 Injured In El Monte Shooting, CrashA driver is believed to have shot himself to death just prior to causing a two-vehicle crash which injured five others in El Monte Monday evening.

1 hour ago

Southern California Real Estate Market Cools Off In FallThe Southern California housing market was booming this summer, and now experts said it is cooling off in the fall. Some new homeowners have been luckier than others while still trying to navigate the pandemic.

9 hours ago

Stabbing Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Officer Killed By Signal Hill PoliceA stabbing suspect who authorities said also attempted to stab a Signal Hill Police Department officer trying to arrest him was shot and killed by the officer Monday.

9 hours ago

'If You Don't Get Vaccinated, Don't Visit': Mayor Of West Hollywood Calls For Proof Of Vaccination For Business EntryThe new mayor of West Hollywood said the city is taking a stand, requiring proof of vaccination to enter many indoor spaces in the city including restaurants, gyms, hair, and nail salons.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Body Of 87-Year-Old Woman Found In Freezer Of Riverside HomeThe body of an 87-year-old woman was found in the freezer of a Riverside home early Sunday morning.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Mother, Daughter Face Murder Charges After Illegal Butt Implant Procedure Kills Aspiring Social Media Star Karissa RajpaulTwo women face murder charges Monday for in connection with an illegal butt implant surgery that results in the death of an aspiring social media star.

13 hours ago

14 hours ago

15 hours ago

The Latest In The Gabby Petito Case22-year-old Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11. Here are the latest details in the case.

15 hours ago

Pfizer Vaccine Safe For Kids 5-11, Study FindsPfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon: a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

15 hours ago

Man Shot, Killed By Signal Hill Police; LASD InvestigatingA man was shot and killed by Signal Hill police Monday, and Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detectives were assisting in the investigation, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Students Return To UCLA For Fall QuarterThere's excitement in Westwood, despite the ongoing pandemic and the new safety precautions students are required to take. Kara Finnstrom reports.

19 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Sept. 20)A high of 77 for the beaches and 97 for the valleys Monday.

19 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To Sexually Assaulting 5 Women In LAFormer movie mogul Harvey Weinstein Monday pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting five women over a nine-year period in Los Angeles.

20 hours ago

2 On Your Side Preview: The Eviction CountdownAirs Monday, 9/20 on the CBS2 News at 11pm

20 hours ago

UCLA Students, Staff Return To Campus For Fall QuarterStudents are returning to campus in droves for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Kara Finnstrom reports.

23 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Sept. 20 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

23 hours ago

Man Killed In Daylight Car Shooting In Riverside; Baby In Car UnhurtAuthorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances that led to a daylight shooting in Riverside in which a man was shot and killed while in a car with a baby.

1 day ago

1 day ago