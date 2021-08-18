Californians Consider Crime A Serious Issue, New Poll FindsA new CBS News poll has found that crime is a major issue for residents of the Golden State.

30 minutes ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Aug. 18 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

48 minutes ago

Nearly 5 Years Later, Remains Are Identified From San Bernardino Teen Kimberly Jones As Death Investigation Continues In ArizonaYears after a San Bernardino, California teen was reported missing and later found dead, her remains have been positively identified and linked to her name. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Metro Hosting Vote-By-Mail Drop Boxes At 10 Transit Sites Through Sept. 14Metro announced Tuesday it is providing vote-by-mail drop boxes at 10 transit locations for California's gubernatorial recall election. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

32-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Using His Car To Intentionally Run Over Another ManA 32-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly running over another man in the parking lot of a convenience store over the weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Tips To Keep Students' Minds, Social Skills Sharp Using Interactive TechTech expert Katie Lindendoll speaks to CBS2 News This Morning to share tips on how to keep children's minds and social skills sharp using interactive tech.

2 hours ago

Bear Spotted Several Times In Simi Valley NeighborhoodA bear was caught on video in the backyard of a home in Simi Valley Sunday.

2 hours ago

Back To School: Tips On What To Include In Your Child's BackpackAlthough schools are back in session, campuses across the Southland are looking different than ever before. One of the changes parents and children need to be prepared for is what is inside their backpacks. Suzanne Marques reports.

3 hours ago

Gunman In Ambush Shooting Of San Bernardino Sheriff's Deputy Remains On The LooseA 27-year-old San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy came away with only minor injuries after coming under heavy gunfire Tuesday afternoon in an ambush while attempting to make a traffic stop. Joy Benedict reports.

3 hours ago

Police Locate Suspect's Vehicle In Ambush Shooting Of San Bernardino DeputyA 27-year-old San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy came away with only minor injuries after coming under heavy gunfire Tuesday afternoon in an ambush while attempting to make a traffic stop.

4 hours ago

Pantages Theatre Reopens For First Time In 17 Months With ‘Hamilton’Kandiss Crone reports from Hollywood where "Hamilton" is opening at the Pantages Theater after a 17-month delay due to the pandemic.

10 hours ago

LA County To Require Masks At 'Mega Events' Including Concerts, Sporting Events Regardless Of Vaccination StatusStarting Thursday, Los Angeles County will require people to wear face masks both indoor or outdoors at "mega events" including concerts and sporting events regardless of vaccination status. Jeff Nguyen reports.

10 hours ago

Orange County Woman, Stephanie Baez, Released On Bail After Arrest In Connection To Jan. 6 Capitol RiotA Southern California woman who gained notoriety when she expressed affection for the Proud Boys, a documented extremist group, is now charged with participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Stacey Butler reports.

10 hours ago

Westwood Vigil Held In Show Of Support For Afghanistan PeopleTom Wait reports from Westwood where an emotional vigil was held as a show of support for the Afghanistan people trapped in the embattled country as the U.S. military withdrawals troops.

10 hours ago

TSA Extends Mask Mandate Until Jan. 18The Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) extended its mask directive that requires passengers to wear face coverings on federal transportation.

10 hours ago

Shooting Suspect Still At-Large After Ambushing San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy In Attempted Traffic StopNicole Comstock reports from Colton where a SBC Sheriff's Deputy is recovering in the hospital after being ambushed Tuesday afternoon in attempted traffic stop. The shooting suspect is still on the loose.

10 hours ago

San Bernardino County Deputy Shot In Colton Being Treated, Shooting Suspect Still At-LargeNicole Comstock reports from Colton where a deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was shot during an attempted traffic stop Tuesday at around 4 p.m. While the deputy's wounds are reportedly superficial and he will recover, the shooting suspect is still at-large.

12 hours ago

Veterans' Voices: Fontana Non-Profit Steps In To Help Local Vets Secure Career PathsLocated in Fontana, Veterans Partnering with Communities is a family-owned non-profit focused on fulfilling lives and securing career paths for veterans and their families.

13 hours ago

Water Supply Alert Issued For SoCal As Drought WorsensThe agency which oversees the vast majority of Southern California’s water supply asked residents Tuesday to voluntarily conserve amid a drought crisis that is gripping the state. Hermela Aregawi reports.

14 hours ago

Who Is Larry Elder?Born and raised in the Southland, the conservative talk show host says it was never his intention to enter politics, but Newsom forced his hand.

14 hours ago

Pantages Theatre Reopens For First Time In 17 Months With ‘Hamilton’For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the iconic Pantages Theatre in Hollywood will welcome audiences Tuesday for the opening night of "Hamilton."

14 hours ago

San Bernardino Sheriff's Deputy Shot During Attempted Traffic Stop, Suspect Remains At-LargeDesmond Shaw reports in Sky2 over San Bernardino where a sheriff's deputy was shot in the head during an attempted traffic stop. The suspected shooter remains at large.

15 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Aug. 17 PM Edition)Here are the latest headline in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

15 hours ago

California Dream Poll: Are Rising Home Prices Stifling The California DreamJeff Vaughn and Pat Harvey speak with UCLA Anderson Forecast Director Jerry Nickelsburg, Re/Max Realtor Chris Williams and prospective homebuyers Rich and Fay Little.

15 hours ago