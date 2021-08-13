The Rundown (Aug. 13 AM Edition)Here are the latest headline in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

11 minutes ago

Members Of South Pasadena High's Pep Squad Test Positive After Attending Off-Campus Overnight CampThe incident is a reminder that school and youth sports are resume, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. Tina Patel reports.

29 minutes ago

Dr. Karen Rogers Shares How to Help Children Struggling With TraumaThe Children's Hospital Los Angeles psychologist talked to DeMarco Morgan about what signs to look for, and how to help.

1 hour ago

Help Needed To Identify Tow Truck Driver That Struck And Killed Pedestrian In South LAThe public’s help is needed to identify the driver of a tow truck that fatally mowed down a pedestrian in South Los Angeles. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Long Beach Police Trying To Locate Sexual Assault Suspect Who Took Off In Victim's CarAuthorities released a picture on Thursday of a stolen vehicle involved in a sexual assault this week. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Firefighters Battle Blaze At Commercial Building In Panorama CityA hot spot flared up a couple of hours after it was believed to be out. Suzanne Marques reports.

3 hours ago

Avenue 26 Night Market Moving To BellThe new location on Rickenbacker Road in Bell will have more room for vendors and parking for customers. Amber Lee reports.

3 hours ago

New Video Of Deadly Police Shooting In FontanaThe Fontana Police Department released video footage from a burglary that led to an officer opening fire and fatally shooting unarmed 29-year-old Daverion Deauntre Kinard. Nicole Comstock reports.

9 hours ago

LAPD Searching For Missing Woman, 7-Year-Old DaughterLAPD said the girl's parents are in the middle of a custody battle. Both the mom and daughter are missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

9 hours ago

Jamie Spears Agrees To Step Down As Conservator Of Britney Spears' EstateBritney Spears' father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as conservator of his daughter's estate. Kandiss Crone reports.

10 hours ago

FDA Authorizes COVID Booster Shot For People With Compromised Immune SystemsU.S. regulators on Thursday said certain immunocompromised Americans can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

10 hours ago

Vigil Held For Glassell Park Rite Aid Worker, Miguel Penaloza, Killed By Robber On Last Day Of WorkFamily, friends, and colleagues of 36-year-old Miguel Penaloza, shot and killed last month by a shoplifter at a Glassell Park Rite Aid where he worked, are mourning.

10 hours ago

1 Woman Dead, 1 Adult And 4 Children Injured In Wrong-Way Driving Collision With Big Rig On 101, Near 405 In EncinoOne person was killed and five injured, including four children, in a wrong-way multi-vehicle collision on the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway in Encino Thursday evening.

10 hours ago

12 hours ago

Museum Of Tolerance Reopens Thursday For First Time Since Pandemic BeganThe Simon Wiesenthal Center/Museum of Tolerance reopened Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began.

13 hours ago

COVID Hospitalizations Up 366% Over Past Month In LA County As Virus SurgesWith the bulk of new COVID-19 infections occurring among the unvaccinated, the pace of Los Angeles County residents being hospitalized due to the virus has begun rising at an equivalent rate of new cases, while the rate of people dying is also creeping higher, according to figures released Thursday.

14 hours ago

Coachella, Stagecoach To Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination For AttendeesMusic fans attending Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals will be required to show proof of vaccination, AEG Presents announced Thursday.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

15 hours ago

Robert Durst Testifies In His Own Defense As Trial ContinuesNew York real estate heir Robert Durst continued his testimony Thursday in his own defense.

15 hours ago

Thousands Of Students In Anaheim Return To The Classroom For In-Person LearningElementary school students in Anaheim returned on Thursday to the classroom for in-person learning. Michele Gile reports.

15 hours ago

Multiple Brush Fires Burn In Santa ClaritaFirefighters were battling two brush fires from the ground and the sky Thursday evening.

15 hours ago

Chargers Coach Goes 1on1 With Jim HillTwo days before the first preseason game of his head-coaching career, Brandon Staley talks to Jim Hill about how camp has gone, how pumped up his team is and what he expects from the fans at SoFi this season

16 hours ago

'I Think I Will Die': Rideshare Driver Brutally Beaten By Passenger Wants Policy ChangesA rideshare driver is speaking out after he was violently attacked picking up a potential customer. He and rideshare advocates want the policies changed so this never happens again.

16 hours ago